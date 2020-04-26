Porsha Williams tells Cynthia Bailey that she has been blessed to have found a man like Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey shared a photo on her social media account where she is alongside Mike Hill. Porsha Williams had a few words to say to Cynthia, as you'll see below.

‘Love heals people. #RepresentJustice #CHill ", Cynthia captioned her photo.

Phaedra told Cynthia that she is "so blessed to have this kind of love … you deserve it."

A follower told Cynthia: ‘I have been following RHOA since season 1 and I have to say that I am so happy that you are finally happy, Cynthia. You really deserve it mom! "And someone else said," I remember when you were with Steve Harvey and he said you were going to be his wife … You gave him that look … now fast forward! Love conquers !! & # 39;

Someone else said: & # 39; In this photo, you looked so good with Noelle😍 … guys ❤️ they look so cute! & # 39; & # 39; And another follower posted this message: & # 39; Your personality seems so angelic … you deserve everything you want. & # 39;

Another Instagram user posted: ‘Beautiful kissed by the sun. Your daughter looks a lot like you in this photo. "

Someone else said: ‘Cynthia I've seen # RHOA from day one … when you walked into the photo you were effervescent and someone you admired. I've seen you through your ups and downs and girl … you're on that trip that got stuck at the top. Everything is uphill from now on, I love you and yours and pray that life continues to improve for you! Stay safe !!! & # 39;

The truth is, Cynthia has been very happy with Mike and her fans simply love this relationship.

Not long ago, Cynthia shared a couple of new photos where she is resting with Mike Hill while eating on BravoTV at home. When people saw what they were eating, they mentioned the wedding dress that Cynthia has to wear in the near future.

Cynthia has been said to marry Mike sometime this year, but this remains to be seen.



