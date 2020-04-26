Police: Man killed after Bobcat overturning in Champlin – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities in Champlin say a man is dead after an accident involving a construction vehicle on Saturday night.

According to the Champlin Police Department, emergency crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 11200 block of Aquila Drive after reports of a capsized Bobcat behind a Dairy Queen.

When the emergency crews arrived, they worked to get the Bobcat back to its feet. The victim, a 43-year-old Prior Lake man, was found dead inside.

The researchers believe that the cube was fully extended and overturned because the man was on a hill. Authorities say the debris was lifted inside the Bobcat.

According to police, witnesses say the construction vehicle had been there since at least 10 p.m.

The victim's name is withheld until family members have been notified. No additional details are available at this time.