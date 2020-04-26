Police celebrate officer's release from hospital after month-long fight COVID-19

Little more than a week after crying loss of a Boston police officerHundreds of the department gathered outside the Rosenberg Building of Beth Israel Hospital on Friday to celebrate the recovery of another who spent a month fighting COVID-19.

Police said many cried as they watched Omar Borges leave the front door in a wheelchair where his family smothered him with hugs and kisses.

We can't thank you enough! An incredible scene. #BPD Officer Omar Borges saw his family for the first time after a month of battle against COVID-19. For frontline heroes, all nurses and doctors in the @BIDMChealth, who made this meeting possible, "Thank you,quot;. https://t.co/uNAcj29BVE – Boston Police Department (@bostonpolice) April 25, 2020

In the background, his fellow officers and the nurses who cared for him kept their distance and cheered and applauded his recovery.

"Frankly, we didn't think he was going to make it," said Police Commissioner William G. Gross. saying Boston Globe, observing how Borges had been hooked up to a ventilator and placed in a medically induced coma.

Gross said seeing Borges' family bring him safely home was a time to celebrate. in a Press release, the officers remembered the moment as "Wonderfully joyous and emotional."

#BPD Officers flock to @BIDMChealth to celebrate the discharge of BPD officer Omar Borges, now at home recovering from # COVID-19. Said @BPDPCGross, "This is a day to celebrate and, as you can see, Omar's family is happy to have him home." #Welcome homehttps://t.co/PpiDbRD2zQ pic.twitter.com/wOh1MPNhr0 Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world. – Boston Police Department (@bostonpolice) April 25, 2020

Nilsa Borges-Cruz, the officer's older sister, told the Globe that the entire ordeal "has been hell."

"It feels like Christmas, New Years, all the holidays together," Borges-Cruz told the newspaper. "I have no words to describe the emotion we feel, the feeling of our family to come home."

However, as the celebration continued, Commissioner Gross said it would be negligent not to take a moment and remember Boston Police Officer José Fontanez, who died of COVID-19 on April 14.

"Today we celebrate the release of Officer Borges and we remember the loss of Officer Fontanez," Gross said in a statement. "This is a serious disease and it is still important for all of us to take the necessary steps to decrease the spread of this virus."

Get email alerts from Boston.com:

Sign up and receive breaking news about coronavirus and updates from our newsroom to your inbox.