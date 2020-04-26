Home Local News Police arrest 2 people with loaded gun in vigil for murder victim

By
Matilda Coleman
SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (AP) – Police monitoring a large gathering to remember a homicide victim in Springfield may have prevented more tragedies by arresting two teens with a loaded gun.

People who attended the meeting in Springfield around 7 p.m. On Saturday he stayed in his cars for the most part, Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh said in a statement.

But officers, acting on a tip, stopped a car and recovered what they described as an AK-47 loaded with a 30-cartridge magazine, Walsh said.

Driver Keonn Gibson and passenger Jamal Clark, both 18, of Springfield, face firearms charges in court on Monday. Gibson also faces motor vehicle charges. It could not be determined if they have lawyers.

The meeting was held in honor of the 22-year-old shooting victim earlier this month. That person's name has not been released.

