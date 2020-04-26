PIT maneuver ends pursuit of suspected DUI driver – Up News Info Los Angeles

COMPTON (CBSLA) – A slow search ended dramatically in the Los Angeles area on Saturday night.

The pursuit, which involved a driver suspected of driving under the influence, lasted approximately two hours.

At times, during the chase, the driver was seen waving out the window and holding what some believe to be a bible.

Strips of spikes were unfolded in an effort to end the chase, but the driver kept going.

He also got out of the vehicle while the car was still in motion, which also ran him over.

The driver gave up and was arrested.

His identity was not disclosed.