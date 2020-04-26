Phoebe Waller-Bridge stays at home with a wall of … Penises

If you ever visit Phoebe Waller Bridgeat home, you would be greeted with "huge penises,quot;.

"You can't even escape Flea bag in the house you're in, can you? "asked the host of The Graham Norton Show, Graham Norton. "Because since season 1, the penis wall, that's been in your house."

"That's in my house, yes," replied the actress. "They're all here, keeping me company."

"They are close?" Norton asked. "Can we look around?"

In a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the star and creator of Flea bag He admitted that the "penile wall,quot; is stored in his home until he can put the accessory in his office after the coronavirus pandemic closes.

"I hope it will eventually become a hat stand or something adorable like that," Waller-Bridge joked.

Then he showed off the infamous penis wall, saying, "This is what welcomes people when they walk in the door."