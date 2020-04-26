Phoebe Waller-Bridge lives with the Fleabag penile wall

Image: via Getty

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a social estrangement like the rest of us, hidden in her London home with nothing but her sister and a wall of penises Penises are made of plaster, but they are nevertheless penises.

The penis wall is actually an accessory from the first season of Flea bag—The stepmother makes molds of her lovers' cocks, including Fleabag's father— and temporarily lives with Waller bridge until he's allowed to go back to his office and I can make him cute Hanger hats. For now, like she saying Graham Norton, the penises are chilling at the entrance, erect and ready to greet any visitor.

"Everyone is here, keeping me company," he said. "This is who welcomes people when they walk in the door. "

Although Waller-Bridge probably shouldn't have a lot of people walking through the door right now, the penises apparently surprised a delivery guy at some point. "I had to bring something and I was hitting the cocks when I came in," he said. "I suddenly saw them again For the first time in a long time and I just said, "Oh, God, I'm so sorry." And he looked at me dead in his day and said, "It's art. Never apologize for art."

True!

On the one hand, I'm not sure I want to live in a house with plaster father's penis, fictional or not. On the other hand, as a single person who isolates himself without visible penisesI am almost envious. Please don't email me about this.