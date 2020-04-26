Phoebe Waller-Bridge left nervous about the original pranks of & # 39; Fleabag & # 39; in the first trial

BBC

Phoebe Waller Bridge he was surprised when he revisited his original "Flea bag"scripts years later.

The award-winning female writer / actress show was the original inspiration for the acclaimed television series, and a performance recorded at London's Wyndham Theater last year 2019 was recently released for video-on-demand services as a charity fundraiser .

Speaking in the Friday, April 24, 2020 installment of "The Graham Norton Show"The star opened up on the journey to the show's success and admitted that, after originally writing scripts in the mid-1920s, some of the lines" surprised and embarrassed her. "

"I was in my twenties when I originally did it and everyone involved was full of attitude and unapologetic about what we wanted to say and do with the job," he said. "When I put it back together in New York when I was in my early 30s, I remember in the first rehearsal that he opened the script, which is much more edgy than the TV show, and it really surprised and embarrassed me a little bit."

"I really didn't think I could say some of the lines," he mused, adding, "But once I got back into character, it was so much easier."

Self-isolated fans in the UK and Ireland can watch the show on Soho Theater's On Demand site as it debuted on Amazon Prime Video for users in the US. USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand

Downloads cost around $ 5 and benefit charities that help those affected by the global pandemic, including The National Emergencies Trust, NHS Charities Together, Acting For Others and the recently created Fleabag Support Fund, intended to provide grants of $ 3,000 Freelancers in UK Theater Industry.