Patrick Stewart made Co-Star terrified on the first day of work

Captain Jean-Luc Picard of & # 39; Star Trek & # 39; He is recognized for helping calm fellow cast member Evan Evagora on the set after & # 39; the worst first reunion ever. & # 39 ;.

Actor Evan Evagora has credited sir Patrick Stewart with putting him "at ease" on the set of "Star Trek: Picard"after nerves ruined her first encounter with the screen legend.

The Australian native plays Elnor, protector of the titular character of Stewart, but getting to work alongside the great Brit on his first trip to Los Angeles turned out to be too much for Evagora to handle emotionally.

"I was kind of terrified, obviously," he reminded The Hollywood Reporter of having been initially introduced to Stewart.

"It was, like, the worst first meeting of my life. On my first day of filming, I felt really nervous. And Patrick, he just … took me aside because he could say … He just helped me feel taste and more comfortable, just talking to me. "

And it wasn't just Evagora who experienced the friendliness and warmth of Stewart's personality when the 79-year-old man got engaged to everyone on set.

"He really loves being on the set, and not just in the cast, but in the entire team," shared the 23-year-old. "We are all the same and he sets that tone every day."

Evagora felt particularly fortunate to witness Stewart's craft up close, and once felt so engrossed in the 79-year-old's performance that she forgot that she was also supposed to act.

"My favorite story about working with him was: There was a day when I was sitting across from Alison Pill (who plays Dr. Agnes Jurati) and Patrick filming a scene, and those two together. I was looking at them and forgetting that they were even filming me, "he said.

"I just sat there, like I was an audience member, watching them. Just enjoying it."