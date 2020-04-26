Pasadena to host Restaurant Week ’with takeaway and delivery options – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Now through May 2, the city of Pasadena plans to celebrate "Restaurant Week,quot; with takeaway and delivery options.

Below is a list of participating restaurants:

• Alexander's Grill | http://www.alexanderssteakhouse.com

• All India Cafe | http://www.allindiacafe.com

• Arroyo Chop House | http://www.arroyochophouse.com

• Baco Kitchen | https://www.bacchuskitchen.com/menu

• Baja Fresh | http://www.bajafresh.com

• Bistro 45 | http://www.bistro45.com

• Bone kettle | http://www.bonekettle.com

• Cabrera's Mexican cuisine | http://www.cabreras.com

• California Pizza Kitchen | https://www.loc8nearme.com/california/pasadena/california-pizza-kitchen/1119411/

• Chaaste Family Market | http://www.chaastefamilycatering.com

• Clearman’s Galley, also known as The Boat | http://www.clearmansgalley.com

• Clearman’s North Woods Inn | http://www.clearmansrestaurants.com

• Café + Plantas, LLC | http://www.coffeeandplantsla.com

• Colombo Italian Jazz Club and Grill | http://colombosrestaurant.com/

• Counter

• Crack Shack Pasadena | crackshack.com

• Modern Chinese Dan

• Dave & Buster & # 39; s | http://www.daveandbusters.com

• Dog Haus | http://www.doghausdogs.com

• Domino’s Pizza-Colorado Blvd.

• Domino’s Pizza-Los Robles

• Edwin Mills for the equator | edwinmills.com

• El Cholo Restaurant | http://www.elcholopasadena.com

• El Portal Restaurant | http://www.elportalrestaurant.com

• Between Nous | Entrenousfrenchbistro.com

• Fleming's Best Steakhouse and Wine Bar | http://www.flemingssteakhouse.com

• The fox restaurant | http://www.foxsaltadena.com

• Granville | http://www.granville.net

• Green Street Tavern | http://www.GreenStreetTavern.net

• The hat

• Hope Cafe and Catering | http://www.hopecafeandcatering.com

• Il Fornaio

• Kathleen's Restaurant | http://www.KathleensRestaurant.com

• Gastrobar Kings Row | http://www.kingsrowpub.com

• La Grande Orange Cafe | http://www.lgostationcafe.com/

• Lavender and honey espresso bar | http://www.lavenderandhoneyespresso.com

• Lucky Baldwins Trappiste Pub and Cafe | http://www.luckybaldwins.com

• Madeline Garden Bistro & Venue | http://www.madelinegarden.com

• by Margarita | http://www.margaritaspasadena.com

• Maria's Italian Cuisine | http://www.mariasitaliankitchen.com

• Mayo Catering | http://www.May-catering.com

• My Piace

• Mijares Mexican restaurant

• No Bundt Cakes | http://www.nothingbundtcakes.com

• Osawa Shabu Shabu & Sushi | http://www.theosawa.com

• Panda Restaurant Group

• Parkway Grill | http://www.theparkwaygrill.com

• Pasadena Sandwich Company | http://www.pasadenasandwichcompany.com

• Paul Martin's American Steakhouse | paulmartinsamericangrill.com

• Pie’N Burger | http://www.pienburger.com

• President of the Thai restaurant | http://www.president-thai.com

• Raffi Catering and Banquets | raffiscatering.com

• The Raymond 1886, | http://www.theraymond.com

• Roscoe & # 39; s House of Chicken n 'Waffles | http://www.roscoeschickenandwaffles.com

• Chris Steak House by Ruth | http://www.ruthschris.com

• Slater & # 39; s 50/50 | http://www.slaters5050.com

• Chick-fil-A | https://www.chick-fil-a.com/ecoloradoblvd./

• Hut 96 | http://www.choza96.com

• Cindy's restaurant | http://www.cindyseaglerock.com

• Domino’s Pizza-Arroyo Parkway

• Hill | foothill.co

• Green Street Restaurant | http://www.greenstreetrestaurant.com

• The Tea Da | http://www.latea-da.com

• Lucky Baldwins Delirium Pub and Cafe | http://www.luckybaldwins.com

• McDonald’s Restaurants

• Shiro Restaurant | restaurantshiro.com

• Smitty’s Grill vwww.smittysgrill.com

• SORRISO-Bar Celona | http://www.barcelonapasadena.com

• Stonefire Grill | http://www.stonefiregrill.com

• Sushi Roku Pasadena | http://www.sushiroku.com

• The great maple | http://thegreatmaple.com/

• The kitchen to explore food | http://www.thekitchen.net

• The frying pan | thepan1.com

• The stand | http://www.thestand.com

• Cooking real food | http://www.TrueFoodKitchen.com

• Umami Pasadena Burger | http://www.umamiburger.com

• URTH Caffe | http://www.urthcaffe.com

• White Horse Bar Lounge | http://www.whitehorsepasadena.com

"Please support our local restaurants while they are still open," said Paul Little, president and CEO of the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce. "Your business now could mean the difference between opening and closing many of the places we all love so much."

For a complete list of restaurants open in the Pasadena area, visit http://www.pasadenarestaurantweek.com.