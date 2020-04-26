Our best stories for the week of April 20-26

When the coronavirus pandemic arrived, a coalition of Colorado journalists had already been discussing ways to better serve the public by collaborating and sharing stories. Sunday's Story 1A (also featured on our website) is an early result of that effort.

On April 16, reporters from 22 media outlets set out to record what a day was like for Colorado residents amid the coronavirus. Stories came from all over the state, stories of hope, kindness, resistance and yes, fear. In my recent newsletter I described to all of you the difficulties of reporting and photographing stories, while respecting the needs of being away from others. That was also a challenge for this effort.

In many cases, we ask people who have agreed to share their days with us to record a video journal that we can use. In other cases, we were able to be there in person.

The project was the brainchild of Eric Gorski, a former reporter for the Denver Post who is now managing editor of Chalkbeat, an online news organization focused on education. Eric also took on the daunting task of writing the story, selecting dozens of submissions to create a narrative about a day in this state.

Project organization fell to Laura Frank, a former Rocky Mountain News reporter who became a national leader in online investigative news and, until recently, was vice president of journalism at Rocky Mountain PBS. He leads the project for the Colorado News Collaborative, or COLab, a nonprofit organization aimed at supporting and strengthening the state's news ecosystem.

The stories included in this project are just a small representative sample of what is happening today in Colorado. Everyone has a story to tell about how they've struggled and adapted in the past few weeks, and History Colorado wants to capture theirs for their records.

– Lee Ann Colacioppo, Editor of Up News Info

When some of Colorado's Democratic lawmakers learned of Governor Jared Polis' decision not to extend the state's coronavirus home stay order and instead allowed certain types of businesses to begin reopening soon, they were frustrated. .

"The biggest concern was that we didn't know what it meant," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg. "I think the governor's office would be the first to say that the governor gave a confused tone on Monday."

Fenberg, a Boulder Democrat, said the governor was "probably desperate,quot; for positive news, like everyone else, when he announced the change to "safer at home,quot; at a news conference Monday. The announcement came a day after a protest by the governor's stay-at-home order on the state Capitol, which may have contributed to the confusion, Fenberg said. Read more…

Mood changed rapidly in the Aurora Medical Center emergency room.

At one point, Dr. Frank Lansville, medical director of the emergency room, was exchanging jokes with some colleagues in a hallway with a cheery "Hello, wonderful people."

The next, a "code blue,quot; call rang through the intercom and the staff switched at high speed. Read more…

Colorado health officials on Saturday reviewed the state's death toll from coronavirus, halving the number of people who have died from complications of COVID-19 respiratory illness.

On Friday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 674 deaths statewide, as it counted the oldest cases that had not yet been added to the state database.

But that number dropped to 672 on Saturday, and health officials said that when old data entered the system, there were 29 duplicates, which have now been removed. Read more…

Castle Pines' Joe Oltmann is the 45-year-old CEO of a data company. He is also a leader and financier in the nascent but growing movement of Coloradoers demanding the end of orders to stay home.

"I recognize that there is a risk and I recognize that people could get sick," says Oltmann of the reopening of the state's economy. Those are all the things that I recognize. But I also recognize that hunger can kill people. Despair can kill people.

"If I choose the wrong path and it ends up killing me, I'm sorry, but I made a decision. I made all the information I knew and made an educated decision that affected me, while respecting that other people deserve the right to feel safe," she said. in an interview about Zoom on Wednesday.

Impatient frustration at the state's stay-at-home order, which boiled over last weekend in a Capitol protest, remained simmering for much of April. But even beyond that protest, criticizing the government shutdown is becoming mainstream wisdom among Colorado's top Republicans, and a rallying cry in a Democratic-led state. Read more…

Anyone wanting to buy or sell a home in the Denver metro area this year should buckle up and prepare for a wild ride in the coming months.

"Our forecast suggests that the housing market recovery will look like a 'flying W', with a strong initial drop this spring, a noticeable rebound in the summer followed by another fall in the fall, and on a solid final path to recovery. in the spring of 2021, "predicts Ralph McLaughlin, chief economist at Haus, a startup that co-invests in households with individuals. Read more…

