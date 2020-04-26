Orlando Bloom lends his voice to the cover of the spoken word of the war song & # 39; We Meet Meet Again & # 39;

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; Leads other celebrities to advocate social estrangement with a spoken working version of Vera Lynn's classic World War II hymn.

Up News Info –

Orlando Bloom is one of the famous faces who lends his voice to a version of the spoken word of the beloved British singer Vera LynnThe classic war tune, "We will meet again."

Richard E Grant, Naomie Harrisand Ralph Fiennes It also appears in the video, which was created to urge people in the UK to stay home during the shutdown to protect the NHS (National Health Service).

The poignant gesture sees celebrities join front-line workers as they take turns reading lines from the classic song.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Funny Billy Connolly and actress Gemma Arterton They also appear in the footage, along with a veteran star. Ray Winstone, who commented: "Never owed so much to so few. The NHS. National Hero Saviors."

<br />

World War II song lyrics have been shown to be significant during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the opera star Katherine Jenkins Join Lynn for a remake of the track to benefit the non-profit NHS Charities Together. It surpassed the UK iTunes list at launch.

In the meantime, Queen Elizabeth II He also referenced the song in a rare televised speech to British citizens, where he expressed his gratitude for the efforts people are taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus by isolating themselves and paying tribute to front-line workers.