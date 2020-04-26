Orange County Coronavirus Cases Exceed 2,000 – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County health officials reported 105 new cases of coronavirus and one death Sunday.

There were crowds on Orange County beaches on Sunday when temperatures rose to summer-like levels for the second day in a row.

The beach parking lots were closed, even though the beaches remained open, to help prevent large crowds from congregating.

"It is an effort for people to stay in their neighborhoods," said Carrie Braun, spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff's Department. "We are taking an educational approach first and voluntary compliance. There are no reports of large-scale problems."

The county has a total of 2,074 cases and 39 deaths among the 20,816 that have been examined, authorities said.