Officials move forward with plan to house COVID-19 victims in Sonoma state dormitory – Up News Info San Francisco

ROHNERT PARK (Up News Info SF) – Officials were moving forward with plans to use parts of the Sonoma State University campus to meet with the public

health needs during the coronavirus emergency with an initial group of people to be placed in a bedroom this week.

The county-university agreement, originally announced three weeks ago, "will provide a safe facility for people who have positive COVID or have pending tests, and a place for homeless people who are highly vulnerable and cannot take refuge in the place ", According to a press release from the city of Rohnert Park.

The university's student center and recreational facilities have been designated as a space to kidnap those who tested positive should hospitals require additional capacity.

"These patients will have lower levels of need than those in hospitals," according to the announcement. "They will be restricted to the designated area on campus, which will be securely fenced on site to ensure that patients do not leave."

The Sauvignon bedroom is designed for use by people awaiting the results of the COVID-19 tests, and possibly for infected patients with less need for care. The bedroom has a capacity of approximately 200 and the area around it will be fenced and secured, with staff from the Petaluma Health Center on site throughout the day, authorities said.

The Verdot Village dorm has a capacity of approximately 140 and will be used by those at higher risk who are homeless and 65 years of age or older, and / or who have underlying health conditions to reduce their risk of infection and the likelihood of spread the virus, authorities said. .

Plans require 35 people to move into the Verdot Village dorm this week, and up to 70 more the following week.

"Some of these people may have mental health problems and / or addiction," the announcement noted. "They will not be allowed to bring weapons, drugs or alcohol to the site, and their belongings will be searched every time they arrive at the site."

People located in Verdot Village will receive food and medical supplies, but will not be tested for COVID-19.

Residents will not be able to leave the site for more than an hour at a time, except for medical appointments or jobs, authorities said.

According to the announcement, staff assigned to the site will help residents access services to address their homelessness.