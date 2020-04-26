Nursing home opens its doors to care for coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Country Villa South Convalescent Center, a nursing home in Palms that was recently hit by a coronavirus outbreak, is now accepting patients who tested positive for the virus to help prevent others from becoming infected.

"We feel in conversations with the state and the county that by grouping or reuniting patients who already had the disease, we could prevent the potential spread of other facilities," said Dr. David Silver of Rockport Healthcare Services.

Thankful families have gathered around the limelight in support of what they are doing.

"There is a stigma to having this," said Dr. Silver. "Here is a place that will welcome you and give you all the support and care you need and that we are here to help you. We look forward to helping those patients not only on the physical side but also on the emotional side."

Patients from other facilities and hospitals have been transferred to the Los Angeles nursing home, which the state previously reported had 58 patients and 15 staff members who tested positive for coronavirus.

The call center is an 87-bed facility and is nearly full while the demand for space is increasing.

Authorities said they opened two other facilities to replicate what they did at CV South and are working to ensure that staff helping with these efforts have the protective equipment they need.