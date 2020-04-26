North Dakota State DE Derrek Tuszka selected by Denver Broncos in round seven

With the penultimate pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Broncos selected Derrek Tuszka in the seventh round at No. 254 overall.

The last of the Broncos' 10 elections this year gave them more depth on the defensive end, where Tuszka is projected as a reserve.

Tuszka started for three years in the state of North Dakota, and the Warner, SD, native completed his college career by being named the first All-American team and defensive player of the Missouri Valley Football Conference of the year. in 2019. He played 15 games each of the last three seasons.

"I think the (East-West Shrine Bowl) played a huge role in my writing," said Tuszka. “It showed that I could compete at a higher level, and it showed how valuable I can be in special teams. Between that, and a perfect season and then having a great combination, it all helped get to this point. "

At 6-foot-5, 246 pounds, Tuszka had 73 tackles and 29.5 sacks in his college career. He is the second defensive lineman recruited by the Broncos this year, after Arkansas' McTelvin Agim was taken in the third round at No. 95 overall.

Tuszka trained with Broncos strength and conditioning coach Loren Landow for the NFL harvester, saying he "fell in love with Denver,quot; during that time. He was going to receive multiple offers of free agents before the Broncos, with whom he had conversations, recruited him at the last minute.

"With the number of free agent offers I was having, they found it best for them to take me," he said.

Be unable: He played in 53 games (34 starts) for Bison, totaling 29 1/2 sacks, 42 tackles for yards lost and 133 total tackles. … He had 13 1/2 sacks as a fifth-year senior in 2019 to earn First-Team All-America Defensive Player of the Year and Missouri Valley Football Conference honors. … He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.79 seconds on the combine.