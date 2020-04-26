No one is talking about the Tiger King's misogyny, so I will.

Netflix Docuseries Tiger king it is a wild journey from start to finish, mapping out the intertwined and often strange ambitions, rivalries, and grudges of the insular world owned by "big cats." The most controversial of these rivalries is between Joe Exotic, the mercurial and bombastic subject of the series, and Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue. Exotic spends most of the series launching violently misogynistic attacks on Baskin, who is convinced that he murdered her husband, and ultimately ends up in prison for planning his murder.

But the show is sympathetic to Exotic; It is Baskin who is framed as the villain. In response to the series, many viewers tweeted using one of Exotic's favorite phrases: "That b * tch Carole Baskin."

The series provides example after example of Exotic's violence, cruelty, and narcissism, while the evidence against Baskin (compelling enough to be framed in the series) is circumstantial. Perhaps Baskin killed her husband, and the third episode of the series is dedicated to the evidence pointing to this conclusion, but so far there is little more than speculation to say that he did. Meanwhile, the series features clips from Exotic's old YouTube series in which he poses next to an inflatable doll, Baskin in effigy, stuffing a dildo in his mouth and shooting her in the head.





"I'm going to kill that bitch," is a common saying.

The show makes it clear that Baskin's Joe Exotic goal was continuous, obsessive, and explicitly gender. Most of it was on the Internet, but it certainly didn't stop there.

The Exotic online bullying directed at Baskin is the type that might otherwise be ridiculed as the job of bot trolls, largely sexualized memes meant to humiliate: Baskin's face in a photo of a man wearing a diaper, a illustration of a gooey creature with the caption: "Smile everyone, you could have a crotch like Carole does."

Exotic, an aspiring country music star, also wrote a song about the alleged murder, "Here Kitty Kitty," and the series shows clips from the accompanying music video, which features a Baskin look with a severed head on a tray. He led a protest in his park, marching outside the gates in bloodied animal costumes, falsely accusing his organization of animal abuse; he joked about sending him snakes for his birthday; and she spent hours on her online show telling her followers that she was a murderer.

Baskin was also, in particular, a professional rival with a considerably better Google game.

The show finally ends with Exotic jailed for trying to murder Baskin after he was recorded making such arrangements and actually paying someone to do the act according to the testimony. The program seems to suggest that it was framed.

Baskin may or may not be a murderer, but the fact is, of the two, Joe Exotic is the only one who is shown time and time again to be violent and the only one who made explicit and constant threats, and ultimately acted on them. That the public seems to react with hatred towards Baskin is disappointing, if not shocking.





Opinion articles are generally fond of phrases like "in the #MeToo era," and yet the general public is apparently no more concerned with threats and violence against women than ever. It is not as if the Exotic character is otherwise portrayed as faultless. He openly participated in animal abuse, manipulated heterosexual men into marrying him by taking advantage of a dangerous drug addiction, probably committed arson fire in his own office (leaving a congregation of alligators to die in the process) to hide evidence incriminating. And yet he is the sympathetic character. Whatever Baskin's sinister motivations are, they're only suggested in the film by repeated slow-motion shots of her riding a bike with long blonde hair fluttering behind her.

The series shows Baskin antagonizing Exotic in one way: repeated lawsuits. But this is not surprising considering his copyright infringement of his company name and logo, as well as his lifetime dedication to ending animal abuse of the type Exotic benefited from. At one point, a journalist interviewed for the series reflects that she was shocked that Baskin was seeking payment when a lawsuit against Exotic was issued, suggesting that she was simply greedy or vindictive. But that Baskin wanted Exotic out of business is not surprising, considering his business was based on the animal abuse she had dedicated her life to eradicating.

It is worth noting that Baskin Park, Big Cat Rescue, is approved by accredited animal rights groups such as the Humane Society, which has praised the organization's "highly effective and tireless work to end abuses, "and noted:" Big Cat Rescue has accepted dozens of abused tigers, lions, and other wild animals over the years and is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. "

Make no mistake, Joe Exotic is a narcissist who did not care about the welfare of his animals, his employees, or even their husbands. What he does have is a perfect television personality, cheeky and cheerfully exaggerated, which is fascinating even in a documentary detailing his many abuses.





Even accepting that Exotic is terrible, it still seems easier to accept his version of events regarding Baskin. It's more fun to accept his violence towards her as maybe a little, as befits her personality, but nothing she doesn't really deserve.

Exotic's violence is documented on video in each episode of the series, but it took nothing more than an accusation for the general public to declare Baskin "that bitch." His behavior is not made for reality shows like Exotic. She is a bit clumsy and soft-spoken, and in interviews about her husband's disappearance, she is forced to spend all her time defending herself against accusations, a position that always suggests guilt.

Even the accusations against her coup of sexism, framing her as a kind of fatal woman. The story goes that she and her husband Don Lewis met when each married other people, she was around 20 years old and he was 40, and he saw her walk one night and liked her appearance. According to the allegations, Baskin would later murder him for his money and feed him to the tigers or bury him under the septic tank, according to the theory he creates.

Baskin herself wrote a lengthy rebuttal to the series on her own website, claiming that the series was full of "lying" lies that were not played.

Of course, Exotic is not the only figure in the series dealing with open misogyny. There's Doc Antle and his strange "sex cult" populated by young women he allegedly controls, the focus of a single episode and then forgotten. There's also Jeff Lowe, who lured young women into his Las Vegas hotel room with contraband tiger cubs in suitcases, commenting, "A little p * ssy gives you a lot of p * ssy." None of this is addressed with anything more than a passing comment and a shrug.

Perhaps in a post-MeToo era it is comforting to believe that we take violence against women seriously. But it really doesn't seem like we are.