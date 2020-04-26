No evidence that antibodies protect from future COVID-19 infection – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – In a recently released scientific report, the World Health Organization said there is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected against a second infection.

Previously, some governments have suggested that the presence of antibodies could serve as a passport for immunity or a risk-free certificate that would allow people to return to work or travel.

"The WHO is reminding us and, if we need to remember, that it is premature to claim that the presence of antibodies against COVID-19 offers protection, that may be true, it may not be true," said UC Berkeley Professor of Art Epidemiology , Art Reingold.

Reingold at UC Berkeley says protection against the coronavirus could last for a few weeks, months, years, or a lifetime, but it's unclear at the moment.

"There are many infectious diseases in which the antibodies do not protect you from reinfection. A good example is HIV, another good example is hepatitis C," he added.

The report says that "people who presume they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice." Therefore, the use of such certificates may increase the risks of continuous transmission. "

"I think the other thing to remember is that only a small number of people at BayArea will have to have been infected and have antibodies anyway," said UCSF Professor of Epidemiology George Rutherford. "Probably on the order of 1 or 2 percent, maybe, so it's not going to be like half the population has these."

Rutherford is advising the public to get a flu shot when the time comes, because we will have COVID-19 and flu circulating in the community at the same time this fall.