NFL star Derrick Brown criticizes the journalist for referring to his girlfriend as & # 39; Baby Mama & # 39;

The headline that the journalist uses for his article says: "Panthers Draft Derrick Brown 7th Overall; Derrick talks about being a fun father with his baby mom.

Derrick Brown He tells people that he doesn't like the term baby mom, even more so when applied to his girlfriend. The Carolina Panthers player recently criticized a journalist who used the term to refer to Tayla Main in an article.

The journalist, whose name is Robert Littal, took to Twitter to share a link to the article whose headline read: "Panthers Draft Derrick Brown 7th Overall; Derrick talks about being a fun father with his baby mom." Apparently Derrick caught on to the tweet and quickly attacked the journalist, saying, "This is not how you address my girlfriend. Get this junk off the Internet."

Since Tayla is a white woman, many people criticized him because they believed that he would not be doing such a thing if he dated a black woman. However, Derrick then came up with an answer that said, "I have the same energy for whoever I am, especially for the mother of my children, so I don't hear this."

Derrick has since removed the tweet.

Derrick and Tayla, who is from South Africa, have been dating since 2014 and continued to strengthen. The couple, who have a son named Kai Asher Brown, are currently expecting their second child together. Speaking to the Montgomery Advertiser, Derrick was frank about fatherhood and said he wanted to apply the lessons his parents taught him.

"I want to be a fun father, but you know, at the end of the day, the way he will be raised when he grows up will be based on what my parents were like," the soccer athlete said during the interview. . "That's something that, at the end of the day, I think about it more. I think and think, 'Wow, everything my father has done to me made me the man I am today. I appreciate it. I want may my son be the same way. "