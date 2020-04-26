NFL: New England Patriots are not drafting QBs after Brady's departure & # 39; was not by design & # 39; – Belichick

The NFL Draft without the New England Patriots quarterback was not by design, according to head coach Bill Belichick.

New England lost to superstar quarterback and six-time Super Bowl champion Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers through free agency.

Despite Brady's departure, the Patriots finished the 2020 NFL Draft without using any of their 10 picks in a QB, passing Jordan Love with the 23rd pick.

He left Jarrett Stidham, Brady's backer last season, and veteran Brian Hoyer as the only quarterbacks on the list in New England, where the Patriots agreed to strike a deal with Louisiana Tech's J & # 39; Mar Smith as free agent not recruited.

DECOURCY: Bill Belichick makes everyone guess again with a draft without QB

"If we feel like we found the right situation, we will certainly write them. We have written them in several years, multiple points in the draft," Belichick said after the conclusion of the third and final round of the draft on Saturday. .

"It didn't work the last three days. That wasn't by design. We just tried to do the best we could with what we had this weekend."

Stidham was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He made three appearances last season, shooting for 14 yards and an interception.

Quarterback Hoyer Hoyer is in his third stint with the Patriots after stints in 2009-2011 and 2017-18.

Belichick added: "I like those two players. We've had Brian a couple of times. I think he certainly gives us a very solid level of play. We have a lot of confidence in him."

"And Jarrett had a good year last year. He improved a lot. We'll see where that leads. Yes, I have confidence in both players."