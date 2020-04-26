NFL Drama Drama: The player's mom forced to 'check' the blonde on camera!

Last night, there was more drama from the NFL football draft, this time between the mother of offensive lineman Josh Jones and a blonde "aunt,quot; of Josh.

As MTO News reported, there have already been a few fights on the first night of the draft. Isaiah Wilson's mother shoved her blonde girlfriend into the camera (see here), and CeeDee Lamb was seen snatching her phone from her girlfriend (see here).

Well, last night, Josh Jones' mom had her viral moment.

When your son was chosen yesterday, in the third round, the whole family celebrated. ESPN cameras were focused on Josh and his parents. But a blonde woman tried to march towards the Scotsman and enter Josh's television time.

The woman, as MTO News is told, is one of Josh's "aunts,quot;.

Well, Josh's mom wasn't having it. He gave the blonde woman an evil look and shook her finger. And the blonde stepped back. . . and allowed Josh's immediate family to spend time in the spotlight.