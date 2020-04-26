NFL Draft Averages Record 8.4 Million Viewers In 3 Days

Seth Markman was as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved in a virtual draft. But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed by how it all came together over the three days.

It also ended up being unmissable television as the first live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic that stopped everything. The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over the three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year.

"I thought a coach or general manager could put a towel on the camera or point it in another direction, but there were no problems," said Markman. "There were a couple of times we lost a food or two, but it quickly came back."

After early concerns about how the NFL could conduct a virtual draft, everyone seemed to end up having fun with it. Coaches and general managers hugged their children or spouses in front of the camera and draft recruiters were able to comfortably watch from home instead of waiting in a green room.

Even boring New England trainer Bill Belichick got into the spirit of things by giving his dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Nike, some time on television.

"I thought coaches and general managers were going to lock themselves in a room and it was just the opposite. Every time I looked up there was more family around me, ”said Markman. "I think he tells coaches that when this is done, they can remember that it's okay not to be in the office at all times."

Miami coach Brian Flores, who was shown celebrating picks with his sons Miles and Maxwell in his office, said it was important for fans to see his other side.

“When I think about being a coach, you want to help players become good players but good people, good husbands, good parents, good children; And I think that we, as coaches, should be good examples of that, ”said Flores, whose little daughter, Liliana, sometimes sat on his lap. "I think that was evident. It was nice to see everyone's families. "

Each day attracted record audiences. Thursday's first round averaged 15.6 million, Friday's second and third round 8.2 million and Saturday's last four rounds 4.2 million. ESPN and NFL Network had a combined production over the three days, while ABC had separate streams on Thursdays and Fridays before simultaneously streaming the ESPN / NFL Network stream on Saturday. ESPN Deportes also had a separate broadcast.

Here are some other conclusions:

Too close and personal?

The biggest criticism of ESPN / NFL Network coverage was that the discussions all too often focused on the personal tragedies in each prospect's life, which sometimes ended up dominating the broadcast. Storytelling and off-field stories are a big part of ABC's coverage the first two nights, while many expected ESPN to become more attached to the X's and O's.

Markman said they have seen comments on social media and that it is something they will evaluate in the future to strike the right balance.

“In some cases, our intention is to speak up and celebrate the obstacles these children overcame at an incredible time. If that doesn't look like that, it's something we should look at, "he said." Our company places a great deal of emphasis on storytelling. We don't dig deep into human stories about ESPN coverage, but we need to self-explore a little more. If you choose three straight kids who have overcome huge obstacles, we have to be disciplined in our approach so that it doesn't take too much of a spin. "

When Tee Higgins was selected in the second round by the Cincinnati Bengals, the ABC broadcast discussed his mother's battle with drug addiction and how she was an inspiration to Clemson's wide receiver. His addiction was featured on an ESPN chart without any additional context in that broadcast. Markman said that shouldn't have happened and that ESPN apologized to Higgins.

Higgins said on Twitter that he had "no problem with being shown to the world that my mother is a true fighter."

I am proud of my mother for changing her life for me and my sister! I have no problem with showing the world that my mother is a real fighter🖤🙏🏾 https://t.co/11xKrf4wlV – Tee Higgins⁵ (@ teehiggins5) April 26, 2020

McShay's absence

Analyst Todd McShay was due to participate on television before announcing Thursday that he would not participate because he was recovering from the new coronavirus. McShay was supposed to be part of the ABC broadcast the first two days before moving to ESPN for the last four rounds.

"He has focused on his recovery. Your mind should be on that and not on the last minute draft preparations, ”said Markman. "Our top priority is the health and safety of all of our employees."

Fairly smooth navigation

Despite being scattered across the country, there were very few cases of analysts talking to each other, which Markman credited its directors with keeping everyone informed of what was happening.

Due to the fast nature of Thursday's first round, there weren't many player interviews. Markman said that when the players finished celebrating with their families and put themselves in position to be interviewed, they already had the following selection. The interviews were still ongoing, but were distributed on ESPN and NFL digital channels, as well as broadcast on ABC.