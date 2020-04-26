NFL Draft 2020: Cowboys, Packers, Best and Worst Drafts in Draft, Ranked 1-32

Draft 2020 NFL is complete. So how did your team fare with all the prospects you chose for your last rookie class?

Although we won't be seeing these players on the field for a while and we won't be able to fully assess the draft releases of the 32 teams for a few years, there is still a way to rate their picks. The two initial questions to ask when classifying classes are: 1. What type of team wrote them up? and 2. What level of talent was accumulated?

If a team was a playoff contender, it should have been thinking of a more immediate impact. If a team was a clear rebuilder, they should have been thinking about piling up for a makeover in every position.

The quantity of selections is one thing, but the overall quality is more important. So it is also critical to consider how the teams addressed or failed to address their needs, both short and long term.

With all of that in mind right away, we've sorted and analyzed each team's full 2020 draft for now, from best to worst:

1. Minnesota Vikings

Selections project: WR Justin Jefferson, CB Jeff Gladney, OT Ezra Cleveland, CB Cameron Dantzler, DE D.J. Wonnum, DT James Lynch, LB Troy Dye, CB Harrison Hand, WR K.J. Osborn, OT Blake Brandel, S Josh Metellus, DE Kenny Willekes, QB Nate Stanley, S Brian Cole, G Kyle Hinton

Congratulations to Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer. The Vikings not only maneuvered to gain crazy volume (16 picks), they also knew exactly what to do with them. They got their wideout to replace Stefon Diggs, and corners to replace Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander. Zimmer-style, they also beefed up their defensive front seven very well and had room to get a possible left tackle in the near future. That is incredible.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Selections project: LB Patrick Queen, RB J.K. Dobbins, DT Justin Madubuike, WR Devin Duvernay, LB Malik Harrison, G Tire Phillips, G Ben Bredeson, DT Broderick Washington Jr., WR James Proche, S Geno Stone

Yes, purple reigned in this draft with Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh also as two princes of perspectives. Queen and Harrison were incredible in improving their weakness as a linebacker. Dobbins was an unexpected round 2 robbery that can be absolutely dominant in Baltimore's fastest league attack. Madubuike is also a key player for the defense, after losing Michael Pierce in free agency and they have a couple of options on their guard to replace retired quarterback Yanda. Duvernay gives Lamar Jackson another speed trader and Proche sleeps well in the same position.

3. Dallas Cowboys

Selections project: WR CeeDee Lamb, CB Trevon Diggs, DT Neville Gallimore, CB Reggie Robinson, G / C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin, DE Bradlee Anae, QB Ben DiNucci

How about that Jerry Jones guy? Drawing from a yacht, he made the Cowboys live the absolute great life finding extreme value throughout the draft, starting with Lamb at No. 17 overall. Jones was focused on his greatest needs and he didn't let the best available player let him pass either. Lamb is a massive Randall Cobb update. Diggs and Robinson are good rebounds by losing Byron Jones in free agency. Gallimore gives them another way to get to the QB inside, and Anae is able to fill the void created by Robert Quinn. After seeing another reliable insider, Badger withdraw from his offensive line on Travis Frederick, Biadasz was also robbery.

4. Cincinnati Bengals

Selections project: QB Joe Burrow, WR Tee Higgins, LB Logan Wilson, LB Akeem Davis-Gaither, DE Khalid Khareem, OT Hakeem Adeniji, LB Markus Bailey

The Bengals were fortunate enough to be in position to get Burrow and stayed on top with a few more hits throughout the draft. Higgins was a great achievement in Round 2 to pair with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Wilson and Davis-Gaither turn their linebacker weakness into a play and game force. Khareem and Adeniji recognized the improvement in edge depth on both sides of the ball. Put Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin on the honor roll too.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Selections project: OT Tristan Wirfs, S Antoine Winfield Jr., RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, WR Tyler Johnson, DT Khalil Davis, OLB Chapelle Russell, RB Raymond Calais

Consider the complete Bucs checklist in terms of helping Tom Brady in question. Rob Gronkowski's move received the brightest attention from Jason Licht, but these moves were much better than that, as they got a right tackle, excellent safety, a fuller runner, a need for outside opening and defensive tackle depth. Tampa Bay should think that it can win the NFC in 2020 and made moves accordingly.

6. Arizona Cardinals

Selections project: LB / S Isaiah Simmons, OT Josh Jones, DT Leki Fotu, DT Rashard Lawrence, LB Evan Weaver, RB Eno Benjamin

The Cardinals didn't follow their expected script, but it was a great improvisation by Steve Keim. They got their right tackle anyway after catching Simmons, their latest hybrid defender who will offer great plays from Day 1. Fotu and Lawrence are ideal ingredients to continue improving the defensive line rotation. Don't forget that DeAndre Hopkins is also a spin-off of this class. They didn't ignore helping Kyler Murray and still managed to rebuild well on the other side. Benjamin is a good potential backup for Kenyan Drake.

7. Carolina Panthers

Selections project: DT Derrick Brown, DE Yetur Gross-Matos, S Jeremy Chinn, CB Troy Pride Jr., S Kenny Robinson, DT Bravvion Roy, CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

The Panthers did not play with their defensive rebuilding for Matt Rhule. Marty Hurney was locked up by impact players in positions of need, starting with Brown. Gross-Matos is a good match for Brian Burns, while Chinn will make a lot of plays everywhere for them. Pride was a great value choice to help replace James Bradberry as well. Great recognition knowing that the team is offensively charged and needs to improve a lot overall on the other side.

8. New York Giants

Selections project: OT Andrew Thomas, S Xavier McKinney, OT Matt Peart, CB Darnay Holmes, G Shane Lemieux, OLB Cameron Brown, DE Carter Coughlin, LB T.J. Brunson, CB Chris Williamson, ILB Tae Crowder

Dave Gettleman gets a lot of unnecessary heat from both his overall handling and his choice of facial equipment. Thomas and McKinney alone would make this class incredibly strong, but getting another tackle, a potential five-cent return and some help on the inside line were cunning moves behind the flashy ones. Thomas is a great follower of Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones and McKinney will be better than Landon Collins.

9. Buffalo Bills

Selections project: DE A.J. Epenesa, RB Zack Moss, WR Gabriel Davis, QB Jake Fromm, K Tyler Bass, WR Isaiah Hodgins, CB Dane Jackson

The Bills did not have many desperate needs. Note that they essentially got Stefon Diggs with their first round. Brandon Beane could afford to be more speculative after coming up with a fabulous value for tip depth at Epenesa and a perfect match for Devin Singletary at Moss. Davis and Hodgins will help when they stretch the field. Fromm was a weird development choice, but his winning makeup will help Josh Allen in the QB room.

10. Tennessee Titans

Selections project: OT Isaiah Wilson, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Darrynton Evans, DT Larrell Murchinson, QB Cole McDonald, S Chris Jackson

The Titans didn't get the depth of the edge run, but they did everything they needed, as Jon Robinson and Mike Vrabel got a necessary right tackle, third cornerback, second running back, and rotating defensive tackle. Taking Fulton to play Malcolm Butler and Adoree ’Jackson and Evans to complement Derrick Henry were especially terrific values.

11. San Francisco 49ers

Selections project: DT Javon Kinlaw, WR Brandon Aiyuk, OT Colton McKivitz, TE Charlie Woerner, WR Jauan Jennings

The 49ers knew this draft wasn't for volume, and they also knew they had to get immediate rookie replacements for DeForest Buckner (Kinlaw) and Emmanuel Sanders (Aiyuk). They also jumped to the Trent Williams trade with Joe Staley retiring and were able to ditch two superfluous offensive players, Matt Breida and Marquise Goodwin, for additional selections. McKivitz and Woerner were solid depth peaks. Jennings may end up being a final pick robbery.

12. Cleveland Browns

Selections project: OT Jedrick Wills, S Grant Delpit, DT Jordan Elliott, LB Jacob Phillips, TE Harrison Bryant, G / C Nick Harris, WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Browns had a good first draft with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski. Wills fills the gap at left tackle and Delpit cleans up major security concerns. Elliott and Phillips were good depth picks for the top seven. Bryant is a versatile gear to further boost a key position for Stefanski after the teams signed Austin Hooper. Peoples-Jones could end up being a bargain to complement Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

13. Jacksonville Jaguars

Selections project: CB CJ Henderson, DE / OLB K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson, WR Laviska Shenault Jr., DT Davon Hamilton, OT Ben Bartch, CB Josiah Scott, LB Shaquille Quarterman, S Daniel Thomas, WR Collin Johnson, QB Jake Luton, TE Tyler Davis, CB Chris Claybrooks

The Jaguars took advantage of impressive volume with a little bit of everything from Dave Caldwell. Henderson, Chaisson and Hamilton may have a big defensive impact soon. Shenault and Johnson are good at receiving shakeups after D.J. Chark Don't go to bed with Thomas starting early. Bartch was also a good cunning choice to develop at tackle as a contingency for Cam Robinson. Luton was a worthy flyer with nothing behind Gardner Minshew.

14. Denver Broncos

Selections project: WR Jerry Jeudy, WR K.J. Hamler, CB Michael Ojemudia, G / C Lloyd Cushenberry, DT McTelvin Agim, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, OLB Justin Strnad, G Netane Muti, WR Tyrie Cleveland, DE Derrek Tuszka

The Broncos did a good job of addressing the needs of John Elway and Vic Fangio, taking advantage of the volume. Jeudy, Ojemudia and Cushenberry stand out as their best choices. That said, they probably overstayed themselves on offensive skill in hopes of lifting Drew Lock rather than giving defense a higher priority. Hamler and Okwuegbunam were interesting luxury picks for a team that couldn't afford it, considering they already have DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant.

15. New York Jets

Selections project: OT Mekhi Becton, WR Denzel Mims, S Ashtyn Davis, DE Jabari Zuniga, RB La’Mical Perine, QB James Morgan, OT Cameron Clark, CB Bryce Hall, P Braden Mann

The Jets did well on their own early with Becton and Mims, perfect for their offense. His best choices after that were Zuniga and Hall, good values ​​for defensive needs. Davis was a scope and Morgan was a wasted team. Perine is someone to look at behind Le’Veon Bell.

16. Los Angeles Rams

Selections project: RB Cam Akers, WR Van Jefferson, OLB Terrell Lewis, S Terrell Burgess, TE Brycen Hopkins, S Jordan Fuller, LB Clay Johnston, K Sam Sloman, G Tremayne Anchrum

The Rams got their replacements for Todd Gurley, Brandin Cooks, and Dante Fowler Jr. right away. Lewis was the best selection of the three, but Akers and Jefferson have good opportunities to improve their university production. Hopkins was a bargain later for some depth. There was no early linebacker to help replace Cory Littleton, but Burgess can be helpful in coverage. Les Snead and Sean McVay end up right in the middle.

17. Indianapolis Colts

Selections project: WR Michael Pittman Jr., RB Jonathan Taylor, S Julian Blackmon, QB Jacob Eason, G Danny Pinter, DT Robert Windsor, CB Isiah Rodgers, WR Dezmon Patmon, LB Jordan Glasgow

The Colts did well to address the needs with Chris Ballard, as Pittman will perform well at wide receiver. Switching to Taylor was fine since Dobbins was on the board. There's not too much immediate impact elsewhere when they try to bounce back with Philip Rivers. Eason was the best pick after Pittman as a great armed passer to prepare behind Rivers, given his surprise crash.

18. New Orleans Saints

Selections project: G / C Cesar Ruiz, LB Zack Baun, TE Adam Trautman, QB Tommy Stevens

The Saints finished low on volume and didn't get a real quarterback, just another Taysom Hil after trading at the end. But Mickey Loomis got the best inside offensive lineman in Ruiz and hit a home run robbing Baun to replace A.J. Klein and also help your fast pass. Trautman may be a special catching talent for them, but with Jared Cook in the mix, but like Ruiz, he may not see a leading role until 2021, when Drew Brees may or may not return. The talent is promising, but the recruiting guy didn't totally fit in with New Orleans to win the NFC position.

19. New England Patriots

Selections project: S Kyle Dugger, DE / OLB Josh Uche, DE / OLB Anfernee Jennings, TE Devin Asiasi, TE Dalton Keene, K Justin Rohrwasser, G Michael Owenu, OT Justin Herron, LB Cassh Malula, C Dustin Woodard

The Patriots always start with a high floor due to Bill Belichick's ability to know when to store the picks. Defensively, they were loaded on ideal versatile players in Dugger, Uche and Jennings for their needs. Reviewing the tight end made sense, but maybe not so much in terms of trade and taking those two players off each other in position. Rohrwasser was absolutely necessary for the kicking game. However, the lack of a quarterback to compete with Jarrett Stidham cannot be ignored.

20. Miami Dolphins

Selections project: QB Tua Tagovailoa, OT Austin Jackson, CB Noah Igbinoghene, G / C Robert Hunt, DT Raekwon Davis, S Brandon Jones, G Solomon Kindley, DE Jason Strowbridge, DE / OLB Curtis Weaver, LS Blake Ferguson, WR Malcolm Perry, LAST BOY

The Dolphins earn high marks for volume and stick with Tagovailoa as their future franchise passer. After the first setbacks with Jackson, Igbinoghene, and Hunt, Davis was his next best choice. Weaver may be a bargain since he should have gone in the second round. Ferguson is a great boost for his special teams. But it's weird how they approached the runner trading for Breida to pair with Jordan Howard and without getting wide receivers.

21. Atlanta Falcons

Selections project: CB A.J. Terrell, DL Marlon Davidson, G / C Matt Hennessy, LB Mykal Walker, S Jaylinn Hawkins, P Sterling Hofrichter

Thomas Dimtiroff wasted no time dealing with the cornerback's dire need with Terrell, and Davidson was a good versatile passer for his defensive front. Hennessy was a good option to improve the left guard this year or replace Alex Mack in the center next year.

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

Selections project: WR Chase Claypool, OLB Alex Highsmith, RB Anthony McFarland Jr., G Kevin Dotson, S Antoine Brooks Jr., DT Carlos Davis

Kevin Colbert had an interesting draft as the team didn't really prioritize key needs on defensive tackle (it wouldn't take one until Davis) and running back. Claypool is an intriguing hybrid, but it was more of a luxury choice given that they have JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington. Highsmith was a third-edged runner that they couldn't resist. McFarland is more of a change of pace rather than a back capable of carrying a full load to replace James Conner.

23. Kansas City Chiefs

Selections project: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, LB Willie Gay Jr., OT Lucas Niang, CB L’Jarius Snead, DE Mike Danna, CB Thakarius Keyes

Edwards-Helaire was a beautiful luxury choice for Andy Reid, Brett Veach and the current Super Bowl champions. But Gay is the only other potential player with an immediate impact. Call the Chiefs a bit for not considering wide receiver and defensive tackle for the 2021 contract contingencies and for taking too long before approaching the cornerback.

24. Detroit Lions

Selections project: CB Jeff Okudah, RB De’Andre Swift, DE / LB Julian Okwara, G Jonah Jackson, G Logan Stenberg, WR Quintez Cephus, RB Jason Huntley, DT John Penisini, DT Jashon Cornell

Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia started with a bang on Okudah, and their best choices after that related to greatest need and courage were Okwara and Jackson. They were in no condition to take Swift as a luxury pick and a possible upgrade to Kerryon Johnson, who was often injured but talented. They could have done more to consider the defense in the linebacker and tackle versus double-guard after catching Jackson.

25. Washington Redskins

Selections project: DE Chase Young, WR Antonio Gibson, OT Saahdiq Charles, WR Antonio Gandy-Golden, C Keith Ismael, LB Khaleke Hudson, S Kamren Curl, DE James Smith-Williams

Young will be a superstar and it was a no-brainer for Kyle Smith and Ron Rivera. Although Gibson and Gandy-Golden can be dynamic, he is unsure how they will fit in with his QB situation on Scott Turner's offense and may have been ranges based on speed. The Redskins should have considered more defensive players earlier and did not address a great need in the tight end.

26. Los Angeles Chargers

Selections project: QB Justin Herbert, ILB Kenneth Murray, RB Joshua Kelley, WR Joe Reed, S Alohi Gilman, WR K.J. hill

Herbert was a boom or bust start for Tom Telesco, making Murray the best first-round player. Gllman was late late, but Reed (also a returning man) and Hill didn't make much sense, also in a deep position. They should have backed Melvin Gordon to complement Austin Ekeler before Kelley. The biggest deduction by far comes from not tackling one of the worst offensive tackle situations in the league for a rookie QB.

27. Chicago Bears

Selections project: TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon Johnson, DE Trevis Gipson, CB Kindle Vildor, WR Darnell Mooney, G Arlington Hambright, OT Lachavious Simmons

The Bears did their best without a first round. Kmet is a good player and they like to deploy multiple tight ends for Matt Nagy, but it was a luxury choice for them. Johnson was his best choice to tackle the depth of the cornerback behind Kyle Fuller. Gipson and Vlldor were fine, but overall there wasn't much value with their limited draft.

28. Houston Texans

Selections project: DT Ross Blacklock, DE / OLB Jonathan Greenard, OT Charlie Heck, CB John Reid, WR Isaiah Coulter

Present Bill O’Brien as another handcuffed decision maker with little draft capital. Blacklock was a strong choice to replace D.J. Reader, but a lot of value was lost at various points in the draft beyond that. Houston has had some problems with this offseason, hasn't it?

29. Seattle Seahawks

Selections project: LB Jordyn Brooks, DE Darrell Taylor, G Damien Lewis, TE Colby Parkinson, RB DeeJay Dallas, DE Alton Robinson, WR Freddie Swain, TE Stephen Sullivan

Here we go again with John Schneider coming out of the box in the first round with Brooks being the latest version of Rashaad Penny and L.J. Collier. Brooks had a great defensive range, and offensively the Seahawks lost several better values ​​for the offensive line, the field and the receiving body. By far Taylor and Robinson were their best picks, so at least it's good that they've addressed their huge need in the edge pass race.

30. Philadelphia Eagles

Selections project: WR Jalen Reagor, QB Jalen Hurts, LB Davion Taylor, S K’Von Wallace, OT Jack Driscoll, WR John Hightower, LB Shaun Bradley, WR Quez Watkins, OT Príncipe Tega Wanogho, OLB Casey Toohill

Howie Roseman was able to bounce back from consecutive bizarre reaches at the Jalens, but the course was very disappointing for a contender, despite the volume. The injuries made no sense to them as expensive insurance behind Carson Wentz. Taylor, Bradley and Toohill do not inspire helping their only great defensive weakness. The top three choices were Driscoll, Hightower, and Wanogho, whom everyone should have gone to earlier. There was not much diversity in the positions, full of flyers rather than real short-term contributors beyond Reagor.

30. Las Vegas Raiders

Selections project: WR Henry Ruggs III, CB Damon Arnette, RB / WR Lynn Bowden, WR Bryan Edwards, LB / S Tanner Muse, G John Simpson, CB Amik Robertson

The sequel to the surprising 2019 Raiders draft didn't happen for Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock, as they might have been too obsessed trying to get an explosive offense to suddenly match the Chiefs and get players from Clemson (Muse, Simpson) afterwards. of getting top picks at Clelin Ferrell and Travyon Mullen last year. Ruggs and Edwards were excellent teams; everything else was bad, including powerful for Arnette and an absolute throw-away choice in gadget player Bowden.

32. Green Bay Packers

Selections project: QB Jordan Love, RB A.J. Dillon, TE Josiah Deguara, LB Kamal Martin, G Jon Runyan, C Jake Hanson, OT Simon Stepaniak, S Vernon Scott, DE / OLB Jonathan Garvin

Last and least, where to start with this class tip for Brian Gutekunst? After working so hard to build a 13-3 Super Bowl contender with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur last year, Green Bay selected too much for years to come. Love, Dillon, Deguara will not help them win more games in 2020. Martin and Garvin were the best choices relative to what they needed. They should have considered an offensive attack earlier and it was absolutely shocking not to add a wide receiver to support Rodgers. Heck, a defensive lineman for his 3-4 front would have even been good. Vikings, cowboys, buccaneers, 49ers, and saints also had better results as NFC contenders.