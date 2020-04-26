New York reopening could begin in upstate after May 15

With promising indications that the spread of the coronavirus has peaked, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York presented a comprehensive briefing on Sunday for a gradual state restart that would allow some "low-risk,quot; companies to reopen as soon as possible. Middle of May.

The governor's announcement, which came as the state recorded the lowest daily death toll in nearly a month, was filled with warnings, but nonetheless offered the clearest blueprint for recovery in New York, the national center of the outbreak, with almost 17,000 dead.

That human devastation has so far been largely confined to New York City and its sprawling suburbs. And under Cuomo's plan, the northern regions of the state would move forward with the reopening long before the state's decline, with an emphasis on manufacturing and construction, industries where telecommuting and working from home are impossible.

During his daily briefing at the State Capitol in Albany, Cuomo said such changes could occur shortly after May 15, when a state order to stay home, known as the New York Pause, is slated to expire, though the governor has indicated that many restrictions on business and resident activities could continue for weeks, if not months.

He did not suggest that restrictions on New York City be relaxed in the near future.

Still, the governor's comments offered a hint of a return to normality for some residents of the state, after weeks of heartbreaking news and amid a still-cascading economic disaster.

"The numbers are on the decline: everything we have done is working," Cuomo said, adding that while caution was still needed, "there is no question that we have gone through the worst at this point." And as long as we act prudently in the future, the worst should have happened. "

The governor's cautious adoption of a gradual reopening occurs even when other states, largely led by Republican governors, have been more aggressive about such plans.

In Georgia, close contact retail businesses such as barbers and tattoo parlors were allowed to open. Areas where large numbers of people gather, such as movie theaters, were expected to accept customers Monday, though mayors of big cities like Atlanta and Augusta have resisted call from Governor Brian Kemp to reopen.

Cuomo, a third-term Democrat, said he was closely monitoring hospitalization and recovery infection rates in the city and in the region, with an eye on federal guidelines released by the White House 10 days ago. Under these, states were informed that they could move toward a limited reopening if they met a number of criteria, including two weeks of sustained downtrend in documented cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and a decrease of stress in the hospital system.

On Sunday night, Governor Philip D. Murphy of New Jersey said that he, too, would begin to present a vision to reopen his state. "The way back will be driven by data, science, and common sense," Murphy said in a tweet.

In New York, the daily count of new cases across the state has generally had a downward trend, although the numbers have sometimes varied significantly from day to day and increased towards the end of last week. Another metric established by the White House is the percentage of tests that are positive; By that metric, New York has been on a downward trajectory.

In his comments, Cuomo made it clear that the road to reopening was fraught with potential risks, specifically saying that there should be no events or attractions that draw people from more infected regions to less infected areas, such as central New York or the Adirondacks, two The areas he suggested were places where the restrictions could be eased soon.

"It is possible that you open something in Syracuse or open something in the north of the country, where now you see the plates that come from Connecticut, New Jersey, people from the south of the state, they all come to that area, because they have been locked up and are looking for a activity, "he said. "So it's something that we need to pay attention to."

At the same time, Cuomo pleaded with local officials, particularly in the New York City region, to consider how to provide summer activities for residents, including children. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has already said that the city's public pools will not open this summer, even if its playgrounds remain closed for now.

"You can't tell people in a dense urban environment during the summer months, 'We have nothing to do,'" Cuomo said, adding, "Here's a sanity equation."

The previous Sunday, De Blasio had struck a similar chord by announcing a series of advisory groups to help envision the future of New York City, with an emphasis on rebuilding that "confronts deep inequalities,quot; in low-income and minority communities, a theme that Cuomo also touched on.

"We are going to come back stronger and fairer," said the mayor, vowing "to learn the powerful lessons of this horrible tragedy." He added: "We are not going to allow the disparities that we have seen exist in the future."

While large gatherings are unlikely to happen anywhere in New York anytime soon, the governor also raised the concept that professional sports leagues could play some games without crowds, saying he had discussed the idea with multiple team owners. so that people had something to do on television.

Exposing scenarios for a broader reopening of other businesses, Cuomo suggested that the data would be evaluated in two-week increments, and that companies wishing to restart work would be individually evaluated to determine "how essential the service that business provides is and how risky is that business. "

It also put a heavy burden on companies to develop their own reopening plans, which include equipping employees with personal protective equipment, forcing social distancing between employees and customers, and instituting workplace testing.

"They have to think about how they are going to reopen with this new normal in quotes," Cuomo said. "It depends a lot on the companies."

The governor warned over and over again that the state was a long way from a full recovery, warning against a possible second wave of the virus and noting Sunday that 367 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, leading to the number of dead. to 16,966 people in the state. And that number doesn't include the 5,200 probable deaths that New York City health officials have been counting.

In fact, while Cuomo's comments offered hope for some northern regions of the state, the prospects for the New York City area seemed much more dangerous, with countless calculations and safeguards considered. The retail, tourism and hospitality industries, the foundation of the city's economy, would be difficult to restart quickly and without great care, the governor said, as would transportation and schools, which he said he wants to coordinate with neighboring New Jersey. and Connecticut.

Heather C. Briccetti, chair of the New York State Business Council, praised the decision and agreed with Cuomo that entertainment and retail would be more difficult to reopen, due to the tendency of those sectors to attract crowds. "That is not going to happen with construction and manufacturing," he said.

Gary LaBarbera, president of the 100,000-member Greater New York Council for Trade and Construction, echoed that sentiment. "It makes perfect sense for the construction industry to be at the forefront of mobilizing the workforce," he said in a statement.

While the news was largely positive on Sunday, with marked declines in hospitalizations and other critical indicators of the crisis, Cuomo said that progress could be lost in "a matter of days if we are not careful."

"Anyone who sits here and says, 'Well, I will tell you what will happen in a month,'" he said, "I would not believe that person."