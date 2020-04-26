New York Plans for "Complicated" and "Transformative" Economic Reopening – Up News Info

Reopening the epicenter of the New York state coronavirus is going to be difficult, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Sunday. The needs of low, dense cities are very different from rural locations in the north of the state.

But the governor offered a rough roadmap on how he will address the issue, saying that some companies in the state could open in mid-May.

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed his wife to a task force focused on racial inclusion and equity. When the city reopens, De Blasio said he wants a "better and fairer society than the one we left behind."

The mayor's wife is a controversial choice. Her city-funded mental health organization Thrive has been accused of spending a billion dollars without much in terms of achievement or transparency in her dealings. It is unclear whether this new position is voluntary or comes with a stipend or budget.

Cuomo said construction and manufacturing could resume in certain regions of the state after May 15. That is the date your statewide closing order expires.

The trigger for reopening is the number of hospitalizations, antibody test results, and the total number of infections in the state. Cuomo said that if the less densely populated regions have 14 consecutive days of declining hospitalization numbers before May 15, they could head toward reopening.

"The first phase of reopening will involve construction and manufacturing activities, and within construction and manufacturing, those companies that are at low risk," Cuomo said.

Once it reopens, the state will closely monitor things to see if disease outbreaks occur. "Phase two would be more of a business-by-business analysis," Cuomo said, saying the businesses that would open would be a matter of "how essential is the service that business provides and how risky is that business."

New York City and its nearby suburbs are likely to be among the last areas to receive authorization, Cuomo said.