New to Netflix UK in April 2020: all movies and TV series added during coronavirus blockade

You may now trust Netflix more than ever to see new titles.

With the country in a partial blockade due to the spread of the coronavirus, people are on the hunt for things to occupy them, and luckily, the streaming service has an explosive list of movies and TV shows to be added to its library in April.

Originally wise, it's a calmer month for returning shows, with Ricky Gervais After life sitting on top of the pile. But, just like with Encourage and Tiger king, are the documentaries, including Brewer brothers and The files of innocence – That could be your next compulsive watch.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

However, when it comes to licensed content, Netflix has ordered it. Among the many things that will be joining this month are the remaining Studio Ghibli movies that have yet to be added, the six seasons of Community and Will Ferrell's comedy Swords of glory.





Find a complete list of everything that was added to Netflix in the UK in April below: Find the US list. USA Here.

Originals

TV shows

April 1st

Iliza Shlesinger's sketch show

Right on the spot! season 4

Sunderland ‘Til I Die season 2

6 of April

The Big Show Show

April 7

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

read more

April 10th

School life

The proof

April 15

The Big Family Cooking Showdown season 2

External banks

April 16th

Fary: Hexagone season 2

Fauda season 3

April 17th

#blackAF

Too hot to handle

April 20th

Cooked with cannabis

The midnight gospel

April 22

Absurd planet

Win the desert

April 23rd

The house of flowers season 3

April 24

After Life season 2

April 27

I have never had

April 29

Extracurricula

Summer time

April 30th

Drifting dragons

The forest of love: deep cut

The victim's game

Films

April 3

Coffee and Kareem

Money Heist: The Phenomenon

April 10th

Love Wedding Repeat

The main event

School life

Tigertail

Time to hunt

April 17th

Betonrausch

Earth and blood

Legacy in the bones

Climbing high

Sergio

April 22

The silence of the swamp

The plagues of Breslau

The Willoughbys

April 24

Extraction

April 30th

Dangerous lies

Rich in love

Documentary film

April 1st

How to fix a drug scandal

April 10th

Brewer brothers

LA Originals

April 15

The files of innocence

April 22

Book circus

Comedy

April 1st

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet

April 14th

Chris D’Elia: painless

April 16th

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando or Chaos

April, the 21st

Middleditch and Schwartz

April 24

Sincerely, Kanan Gill

April 29

Murder of mercy: the story of Cyntoia Brown

A secret love

Children

April 1st

Teen Titans Go!

Tree House Tales

April 3

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy

Starbeam

April 17th

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Go Team Roberts

The last children on earth Book 2

April 24

Hello ninja season 2

Licensed content

Films

April 1st

The Adventures of Tintin

American Beauty

beer Festival

Great night

Swords of glory

Silly and stupid

Ferris Bueller's day off

Firewall

Fools Gold

From above on the poppy hill

1/20 Money Heist (TV series, one season, 2017–) Known as La Casa de Papel (House of Paper) in its native Spanish, Money Heist is the most non-English-language show broadcast on Netflix. Bank robbery is a dramatically tired trope these days, but don't let that, or the show's English title, put you off: creator Alex Pina has done something special. The heist here, led by a mysterious man known only as The Professor, involves breaking into the Spanish Royal Mint and printing € 2.4 billion. There are even more twists in the show's 15 episodes than the hostages. Netflix 2/20 American Vandal (TV series, two seasons, 2017-2018) Part of the satire of true crime documentaries like Making a Murderer, part of a carefully watched portrayal of teenage life, American Vandal was criminally underrated during his two seasons. It's been canceled now, but that doesn't mean you can't catch up on that, and then write a forcefully redacted email to Netflix. Netflix 3/20 One day at a time (TV series, two seasons, 2017–) In stark contrast to the low-key, unconventional comedy that currently rules television, the kind that provokes an ironic smile rather than a hearty laugh, One Day at a Time is a brilliant, big-siting comedy filmed in front of a studio. endlessly enthusiastic audience. You wouldn't have thought that the story of a Cuban-American Army veteran / nurse / single mother – suffering from PTSD and depression – would fit this format, but she does it very well, addressing issues of sexuality, racism, and sexism in the process. Netflix 4/20 Private life (Film, 2018) Based on writer / director Tamara Jenkins' fertility struggles, Private Life stars Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti (both with brilliant performances) as a loving, spiky middle-aged couple desperate to have a baby. They even put their enthusiastic but irresponsible niece Sadie (Kayli Carter) into the mix, to the horror of Sadie's mother (Molly Shannon, turning a potentially repellent character into someone worthy of empathy). It is subtle, sober, and beautifully crafted. Netflix 5/20 Big Mouth (television series, two seasons, 2017–) Raw, rude and full of surprise broadcasts and bodily features, the animated comedy Big Mouth is also a sensitive and nuanced deep dive into the various horrors of adolescence. When 12-year-old Andrew Glouberman (John Mulaney) is visited by the hormonal monster (Nick Kroll, who voices many of the show's best characters), he finds that his life has irreversibly and apparently disastrously changed. Unlike many other puberty-focused comedies, Big Mouth spends as much time with its confused female leads as it does male ones; Maya Rudolph is a delight as the female hormone monster, and she seeks out Kristen Wiig's wonderful twist like a talking vagina. Netflix 6/20 Easy (TV series, two seasons, 2016–) Joe Swanberg's challenging and unspectacular mumblecore style isn't for everyone, but if you enjoyed his previous films, Drinking Buddies and Happy Christmas, you'll find plenty to admire in this anthology comedy-drama series. Big stars like Orlando Bloom and Aubrey Plaza emerge, but Jane Adams, whom you may remember from Todd Solondz's sadly depressing 1998 film, Happiness, is the heart of the show, and Marc Maron is his weary soul. Netflix 7/20 Love (television series, three seasons, 2016-2018) Community's Gillian Jacobs is brilliant as the recovering, stinging, magnetic addict, Mickey, who forms an unlikely, and possibly deeply reckless, relationship with her nerdy neighbor Gus (Paul Rust). Despite Gus's pathological need to be a good guy, we're never sure who or what we're supporting, which makes Love such a complex and compelling vision. Netflix 8/20 Patton Oswalt: Annihilation (special stand-up, 2017) In 2016, the wife of comedian Patton Oswalt, the true crime writer Michelle McNamara, died suddenly in her sleep. That theme doesn't exactly scream "special stand-up," but from his devastating loss, Oswalt managed to create something fun and deep. Over the course of an hour, he processes his pain on stage, managing to find humor in the fight to raise his grieving six-year-old daughter alone. Netflix 09/20 Santa Clarita Diet (television series, two seasons, 2017–) Okay, this horror comedy, starring Drew Barrymore as a neurotic real estate agent who suddenly develops a taste for human flesh, is really dumb and really really nasty. But it's also weirdly charming and fun. Timothy Olyphant is excellent, as Sheila's exhausted husband Joel and the couple's idiosyncratic but respectful relationship with their smart teenage daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) is not like anything else on television right now. Netflix 10/20 Dark Tourist (TV series, one season, 2018–) New Zealand journalist David Farrier is an unlikely television presenter in the same way that Louis Theroux is: In almost every setting he is in, he is a little awkward. But as with Theroux, Farrier's weakness is actually his strength, allowing him to love the many unusual people he meets on his journey through the world's most questionable tourist destinations. Farrier's stops include the Fukushima nuclear disaster site, the highway where JFK was killed, and the suburbs of Milwaukee where serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer killed his victims. Netflix 11/20 Sacred Games (TV series, one season, 2018–) Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 epic novel, Netflix's first Indian original series is a slowly unfolding gem. The first season of the Holy Games, which follows a troublesome police officer (Saif Ali Khan) who has 25 days to save his city thanks to a notice from an alleged dead gangster, only covered a quarter of the 1000-page novel. from Chandra. As the show itself stated when announcing the upcoming second season, "the worst is yet to come." Netflix 12/20 Dumplin & # 39; (Movie, 2018) When the Dumplin trailer first landed, it seemed like all the ingredients were in place for a movie that was dull at worst and vaguely patronizing at best. Thank goodness, then, that the trailer did Dumplin a disservice. Starring Danielle Macdonald (who exploded in the excellent 2017 movie Patti Cake $) as Willowdean, a self-styled "fat girl" who participates in a local contest to tease her former beauty queen mother (Jennifer Aniston), Dumplin & # 39 It is as fun, warm and responsive as its protagonist, and with a killer Dolly Parton soundtrack loaded to boot. Netflix 13/20 Dark (television series, one season, 2017–) Introducing missing children, a mysterious local power plant, and scenes set in the 1980s, this sci-fi thriller has, for obvious reasons, made comparisons to Stranger Things. But Dark is even more alluring and (true to its name) less familiar than Stranger Things. Netflix 14/20 The Death and Life of Marsha P Johnson (Movie, 2017) Though clouded by claims that director David France appropriated the work and research of trans filmmaker Reina Gossett, this documentary is nonetheless a loving and respectful tribute to gay rights activist Marsha. P Johnson. One of the key figures in the Stonewall uprising (although his involvement was almost entirely eradicated in the critically hated Stonewall in 2015), Johnson modeled for Andy Warhol, performed on stage with the Hot Peaches drag group, helped found the Gay Liberation Front and then died under suspicious circumstances in 1992. Netflix 15/20 On My Block (TV series, one season, 2018–) This coming-of-age series may not have found as many eyeballs as it deserved last year, but the ones it found were glued to the screen. In fact, it was the hottest show of 2018, meaning it had the longest viewing time per viewing session of any Netflix original. Created by Awkward's Lauren Iungerich, On My Block follows a group of teenagers from Los Angeles as they navigate the drama of high school and the danger of life in the city center. John O Flexor / Netflix 16/20 Set It Up (Movie, 2018) Two beleaguered assistants (Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell) conspire to reunite their overly demanding bosses (Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu) to reclaim their lives in this winning romantic comedy. Set It Up is responsible not only for coining the term "over-dicking" (it's much more innocent than it sounds), but for rejuvenating a weary genre. Netflix 17/20 Cargo (Film, 2017) Martin Freeman plays the father who is fighting to protect his young daughter from a zombie epidemic that is spreading across Australia. Until now, so exaggerated. But this dramatic thriller, directed by Ben Howling and Yolanda Ramke and based on their 2013 short of the same name, throws a handful of unpredictable keys into the works. Netflix 18/20 3% (television series, two seasons, 2016–) As a cross between The Hunger Games and the CW The 100 series, this Brazilian dystopian thriller, set in an unspecified future, revolves largely around an impoverished community known as Inland. Every year, every 20-year-old participates in a series of tests; The 3% with the highest score will be chosen to live in paradise on the coast. It is an intriguing and addictive comment about class and privilege. Netflix 19/20 Godless (TV series, one season, 2017–) With nuances of John Ford's The Searchers, this languid western was critically acclaimed but quickly forgotten after landing on Netflix in 2016. Set in 1884, it's about Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his notoriously ruthless band of outlaws looking from his former injured ally Roy Goode (Jack O & # 39; Connell), who is hiding in a small town populated solely by women after a mining accident that killed all of his men. A Michelle Dockery with guns, clearly savoring the change of scenery after years of Downton Abbey, and a taciturn Jack O & # 39; Connell, are in brilliant form. Netflix 20/20 Atypical (television series, two seasons, 2017–) This coming-of-age series about a teenager with autism was sweet and well-intentioned from the start, but its first season was criticized for a handful of inaccuracies and its lack of autistic actors. Instead of drowning in a sea of ​​defense, as many shows tend to do, he listened to and drew autistic actors and writers for his excellent second season. Netflix

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Dead city

Howl’s Moving Castle

Julian Schanbel: a private portrait

Ladies in black

A man apart

New York's Winter's Tale

Pok poko

Ponyo

Sethem Aayiram Pon

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The city

Troy

Whisper of the heart

When Marnie was there

When the game stays high

The wind increases

April 2

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 9th

Welcome to mercy

April 10th

Brian Banks

Child's play

April 11

Code 8

Night hunter

April 14th

A champion heart

April 15

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

television

April 1st

Community season 1-6

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon season 3 – Ultra Legends

April 9th

Hello Score Girl season 2

April 22

Peaky Blinders series 5

April 26

The last kingdom series 4