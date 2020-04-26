New post-show Netflix-released Tiger King episode becomes Stranger Things-sized hit

A new episode of Tiger king It has been officially released by Netflix.

A week after series star Jeff Lowe revealed an additional episode on the way, the streaming service has dropped a presentation presented by Community star Joel McHale.

The excursion – titled The tiger king and me – Features never-before-seen interviews with many people in the series, including John Reinke, Joshua Dial, Saff, Erik Cowie, and John Finlay.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

Lowe and his wife Lauren also appear in the episode, discussing their experiences since docuseries became a cultural phenomenon and ratings smashed after their release last month.





Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

McHale said of the subsequent event: "It's revealing and hopefully fun."

read more

Tiger king follows Exotic's tiger trader, who is embroiled in a rivalry with animal rights activist Carole Baskin. Her enmity intensified so much that Exotic ended up hiring someone to murder her.

When the show came out, viewers called it "absolutely crazy" and the "craziest show of all."

Find here a transcript of all the amazing things that were said about Exotic in the new episode,

Here are seven other weird Netflix documentaries you can watch if you liked it. Tiger king

The tiger king and me is available to stream on Netflix now.