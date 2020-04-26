New idea to accelerate coronavirus vaccine research is bold but dangerous – BGR

Research on the coronavirus vaccine is advancing at a rapid pace, but that may not be enough for some lawmakers and scientists.

There is growing support for a different type of COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial, one that involves purposely infecting healthy young volunteers with the new virus after vaccines.

Challenge trials are risky for diseases with no cure like COVID-19, as there is no guarantee that young patients will survive the infection.

A vaccine for the new coronavirus will be the type of medicine that can help eradicate the virus forever. A vaccine would prevent infection, and the more people get it, the less likely the virus is to spread. The good news is that about 77 vaccines are already being tested, including six that have reached at least phase I human trials. Also good is the fact that the virus does not show significant mutations that would hinder the efficacy of the vaccine. However, the first COVID-19 vaccines will not be ready for mass inoculations for up to 18 months. Some of them could be deployed as early as this fall, but only specific categories of patients will be allowed to get one, including healthcare workers who are constantly exposed to the virus.

Vaccines cannot come before that because authorities must ensure they are safe, not just effective against the vaccine. The last thing we need to treat COVID-19 is a vaccine that can cause unexpected side effects. You will never hear the end of the anti-vaxxers, not to mention that such an event could delay another vaccine job. But there is an idea to speed up coronavirus research that is both bold and dangerous.

Some lawmakers and scientists believe that informed volunteers could receive vaccine candidates and then the SARS-CoV-2 virus to see if the vaccine is effective in generating an immune response and preventing infection. This type of study is called a "challenge test," and it has been done before, The hill Explain

Challenge trails can be approved for diseases that already have cures other than a potential vaccine, such as malaria. The problem with COVID-19 is that researchers would have to infect a few hundred healthy young volunteers with the virus, and only a few of them would receive the vaccine. Others would receive a placebo drug to be able to compare the results.

Such a study would require isolation of patients before applying the vaccine to ensure that no one already has the disease. They would then have to be isolated while the vaccine is administered and during their convalescence COVID-19. Scientists should carry out routine tests and observe the evolution of each patient.

The problem with the whole idea is that COVID-19 can kill young and healthy patients as well as older people, and there is no treatment for it. Even if patients agree to participate in such a study knowing the implications, it could end up being a death sentence. Also, there is no guarantee that the vaccine will be effective.

A website called 1 Day Sooner is already in support of vaccine challenge trials, and nearly 3,500 people from 52 countries have signed up for it. The site offers the following comparison between traditional vaccine research and challenge trials:

With the number of vaccine candidates increasing at a rapid rate, such challenge tests would not be possible for all of the proposed drugs. Having to isolate hundreds of people for weeks for each vaccine challenge test would also deprive hospitals of resources that could be used to treat patients with COVID-19.

The latest good news about coronavirus vaccines comes from China, where monkeys were given the virus after the candidate vaccine. The monkeys were either not infected or only developed mild symptoms, depending on the dose of the vaccine. The same type of study could be applied to humans if this challenge study idea is approved. But even with that particular drug, which is now in phase I testing, it's still too early to know if it will work in humans.

The hill He explains that 35 House legislators led by Representatives Bill Foster (D-Ill.) and Donna Shalala (D-Fla.) wrote to the Food and Drug Administration in support of the idea.

"Our situation in this pandemic is analogous to war, in which there is a long tradition of volunteers risking their health and lives on dangerous missions for which they understand the risks and are willing to do so to help save the lives of the others, ”says the letter.

It's not just politicians who think that the idea of ​​a challenge trial has merit. Scientists, including vaccinologist Stanley Plotkin, who helped invent the rubella vaccine, support it. Plotkin and New York University bioethicist Arthur Caplan wrote an article in Vaccine in support of the idea. Similarly, Harvard University professor Marc Lipsitch co-authored an article in the Journal of infectious diseases in support of the idea.

The FDA is resisting this train of thought for now. "The FDA is exploring all possible options to more efficiently advance the development of safe and effective vaccines that prevent COVID-19," said FDA spokesman Michael Felberbaum The hill. "Human challenge studies used to develop a COVID-19 vaccine may present feasibility and ethical problems that can be avoided with the use of animal models."

