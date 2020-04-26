Netflix's romantic comedies are still terrible, no matter what they say

SSomewhere between Meg Ryan feigning an orgasm in a restaurant and Katherine Heigl in many bridesmaids dresses, we get tired of watching romantic comedies in theaters. Maybe it was for pure ergonomics. Cinema seats are sturdy things that force us to stretch our backs and spread our legs apart. At home, where we can wrap ourselves in blankets and Bridget jones For a long time it has become a pillar of the sofa, the romcom has flourished.

So it makes sense that Netflix has become the new home for romantic comedy, and currently the only major player in film financing still actively investing in the genre. Since 2018, and specifically the release of that year's brilliant New York work comedy Set it up and teenage romance To all the boys that I've loved beforeNetflix has long been recognized for providing a revival for a genre long considered dead, its ashes scattered among a pile of unsold Kate Hudson DVDs. But there's an undercurrent drenched in Netflix's romcom revival. I mean, they've all been pretty terrible.

Friday saw the Netflix launch of Love Wedding Repeat, the kind of silly British romantic comedy that once hit theaters, starring an English flibbertigibbet, a glamorous American, and a few quirky side players who were plundered from Channel 4 comedies. Taking place at a chaotic wedding in Rome, it has Loud performances and lively farce moments, but he's also strangely unsure about his "what would happen" premise in time. It is a film that plays as a marriage between Sliding doors (1998) and Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994), but one who wants it is exclusively the latter.





Netflix has a way with this kind of thing. Your level A list of romcom originals, which also includes Somebody great (2019), You will always be my maybe (2019) and The amazing Jessica James (2017), they're all vaguely nice in one way or another: rescued from oblivion by a little casting here, or a gag inspired there. But they aren't always good enough either, so indebted to their gender ancestors that the result is flat, lifeless and obsessed with imitation.

Instead of laughter, there are soft laughs; Sharp dialogue and wit are exchanged for pop culture references designed to be remembered within hours of its release. The latter has become a problem throughout modern comedy writing, which often confuses humor simply by reciting names and incidents with a comedic delivery (“It hasn't bothered me as much since my good friend Taylor It was rudely overshadowed by my other friend Kanye, who was defending my best friend, Beyoncé, "chronically amused Jameela Jamil's Tahani boasted on NBC & # 39; s The good place) It is particularly pronounced on Netflix romcoms.

Somebody great, starring Gina Rodríguez, DeWanda Wise and Brittany Snow as a trio of New Yorkers who navigate personal and professional difficulties, dubbed as Internet: The Movie. He transplanted the Twitter speech into the mouths of his characters, who compared the respective Harry Potter houses, joked about the stories of Greta Gerwig. Lady bird and drank from cups decorated with feminist slogans. RuPaul, the hero of "yas queen," who said straight women everywhere, offered a cameo, and a dance number set for Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" was retweeted so often that it propelled the track to the top of the charts.

Even last year You will always be my maybe, probably the most charming of the Netflix romcom boom, felt designed for the potential meme. Her extensive Keanu Reeves cameo, which forms the only genuinely funny set piece in the film, exploited the star's beloved status on the Internet and dominated the film's press coverage in her debut. It's that slightly mechanical engineering, of pranks, plot points, and casting, that has made many Netflix romcoms feel unsatisfactory. Part of the appeal of Love Wedding Repeat and Set it upor the restlessness of a quarter of life of Jessica James and Somebody greatIt is that it reminds you of what we liked 25 years ago. It does mean, however, that they cannot stand on their own, but resemble algorithm-inspired combinations of things that have proven profitable elsewhere. Or mixes of people who are already part of the Netflix family.

Somebody great, for example, comedian Michelle Buteau, who also appeared on You will always be my maybe and presents the reality series from Netflix The circle. Rodríguez leads the animated series on Netflix Carmen Sandiagowhile his television series Jane the virgin streams on Netflix UK, just like RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race. Wise is also the star of Netflix She has to have it. Set it up introduced Titus Burgess from Netflix Unbreakable kimmy schmidt. Noah Centineo, the beautiful idiot who grew up in a Netflix lab somewhere in Burbank, California, has become the figure of the platform's Matthew McConaughey / Dermot Mulroney, who falls in love with the protagonist of not only To all the boys that I've loved before, but The perfect date (2019) and Sierra Burgess is a loser (2018) too. The latter starring Netflix's Shannon Purser Strange things. Everything Netflix is ​​like this: a sinister loop of endless familiar face loops "Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon."

Netflix's algorithm, which uses consumer data and viewing habits to inform production decisions, is not much different from how Hollywood has always worked. That Julia Roberts starred in a series of romantic comedies in the 1990s and early 2000s is not a coincidence, but because it was proven, through box office receipts, that the public wanted her in them. Netflix, however, has yet to make such a creative orchestra feel perfect. It means that his films often lack any kind of heart or personality, which have always been the soul of well-made romantic comedies.

The fact that the leading distributor of modern romcoms is apparently fine with settling for "decent" to "below-average" output also contributes to many of the negative stereotypes surrounding the genre. Probably because romantic comedies have always been powered by female screenwriters like Nora Ephron, Nancy Meyers, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Aline Brosh McKenna, and as a genre dominated by female stars, it's been easy for critics to dismiss. These are movies defined by themes that have long been determined to be feminine and therefore inconsequential: love, relationships, friends, aesthetics. But these films have only had so much influence on the general population because they speak of something essential to the human condition. Much more, at least, than many of the films traditionally determined to be classic.

The vast legacy of romantic comedies worshiped as When Harry met Sally, You've got mail, 10 things I hate about you and Notting HillIt only exists because of the writing, though – that relatable glow, the characters that make you feel something, the ways Ephron, Meyers, and Richard Curtis focused on the silly details of how we live and love. They dress them in fantasy, of course, with characters who live in much bigger houses and navigate much more elegant professions than many of us could imagine. But based on how often we turn to these movies in our prime hours, those things have never really mattered.

Netflix deserves credit for placing actors of color at the center of many of her romantic comedies, Lana Condor, Jessica Williams, and Ali Wong likely to have been cast for "supporting best friend" roles in the romantic heyday of the big screen. comedy. But representation doesn't give Netflix a pass when it comes to quality, either.

We need movies like this, particularly in times of global crisis, but we also need them to be good. The surface components of Netflix's romcom boom, from its jingle music to its attractive faces, state why we love these things, but otherwise they lack soul and sparkle. To find it, Netflix will have to look inside, and not just the algorithm.