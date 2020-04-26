Netflix to Reduce New Features As Staff Work From Home During Shutdown

Netflix will cut new features as staff work from home, he said.

While the company will still roll out updates that "add significant value," it will test less experimental innovations as it confronts coronavirus blocks around the world.

Like all large companies, Netflix has been greatly affected by the consequences of the pandemic. He has been forced to stop show production and run his customer service operations from his home, he said.

But it has also seen huge subscriber growth as users seek to find new shows and movies to stream from home.





In his latest letter to shareholders, he said he was changing the types of features that could be released as he seeks to ensure that his staff can deal with work from home.

Noting that his programming has allowed people to have a sense of "comfort and escape," he said he had been seeking to maintain "the quality of our service while our employees around the world adapted to work from home."

"Our product teams, for example, have not been relatively affected," says Netflix's letter to shareholders. "As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily reduced the number of product innovations we are trying, while continuing to roll out features that we know will add significant value to our members."

Netflix has recently added new features including updates to parental control features that allow adults to control what children watch, and the top 10 that highlight the most popular shows in a given country. He did not specify whether such updates would be included in the changes or what might stop reaching subscribers.

The company said it was seeing "a significant disruption when it comes to customer support and content production." For the most part, it has fixed customer service issues and hired 2,000 more agents to cope with the increased demand, he said, but almost all filming has stopped, except in select countries like Korea and Iceland.