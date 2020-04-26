Netflix to make romantic comedy based on Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski's fluid dating sex life

Netflix is ​​producing a new romantic comedy inspired by the romantic life of Weird eyeAntoni Porowski.

Hollywood reporter reports that the movie will be called Girls Boys, and is loosely based on Porowski's experiences in the dating world as a sexually fluid man.

In Weird eyePorowski is the resident food and wine expert, helping the show's makeover subjects (or "heroes" in the jargon of the series) spice up their diet.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

Developed the story for Girls Boys alongside Kenya Barris, best known for his comedy work Blackish.

Andrew Rhymer and Jeff Chan, who wrote for the Hulu series Pen15, they are logged in to write the script.

read more

Last year Porowski gave an interview to GQ magazine in which he expressed annoyance with the label of "gay".

"I feel like if I refer to myself as gay, which would make it easier for people to understand sometimes, I feel like it dishonors the women I've been in love with," he said, adding that he preferred to live without a label, though "fluent "or" queer "felt like the best option for him.