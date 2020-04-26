Netflix Secret Codes: How to Access Hidden Movies and TV Shows on the Streaming Service

You may think you've exhausted everything there is to see on Netflix.

However, chances are there are probably a lot of movies and TV shows you have never come across while searching the streaming service's extensive library.

Unless you spend hours scrolling, highlighted titles are based on the previous things you saw or added to your list.

Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

But, if you feel like watching something of a genre that is not available in Netflix's limited selection, you won't be able to find what you're looking for very easily.





It turns out that there are actually thousands of codes that will make searching Netflix much easier for you.

read more

These codes correlate to some fairly specific genres, ranging from "Romantic Foreign Movies" to "Horror Movies B", and have been put in one place for you to scroll through.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

To visit each genre's website, all you need to do is enter the four-digit code into your web browser after the following address: http: //www.netflix.com/browse/genre/

It is worth noting that this only works on the website, and will not be available on phones, TV boxes NOW or Amazon Firestick.

Friendly folks at ogres-crypt have compiled the full genre list, but you can also find a wide selection below.

Action & Adventure (1365)

Anime (7424)

Children & Family Movies (783)

see more

Classic Movies (31574)

Comedies (6548)

Cult Movies (7627)

Documentaries (6839)

Dramas (5763)

Faith and spirituality (26835)

Foreign Movies (7462)

Gay and lesbian movies (5977)

Horror Movies (8711)

Independent Movies (7077)

Music (1701)

Romantic Movies (8883)

Science fiction and fantasy (1492)

Sports Movies (4370)

Thriller (8933)

TV Shows (83)