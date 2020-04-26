Netflix dating show Too Hot to Handle set out to be more popular than Love Island by bookmakers

Netflix launched its new dating show, Too hot to handle, a few days ago, but bookmakers already predict that it could be bigger than its rival Love island

Paddy Power has given the show 1/2 chance to rack up more views than ITV's winter edition of its show, which averaged 2.51 million people tuning in.

Too hot to handle focuses on 10 single people who are located on an island in hopes of finding love; those that are successful can earn up to $ 100,000 (£ 80,000).





However, contestants are told that if they engage in any "romantic or sensual" contact, the prize money will decrease.

The new series consists of eight episodes and features people from the USA. USA, UK, Canada and Ireland.

Other odds that bookies have allowed people to bet on are 4/1 that ITV chooses to broadcast the show in the UK, and only 2/1 that a fully British version of the show will launch, with current contestants from various countries different.

Although there is currently no update on when we can expect series two to launch, it is priced at 8/1 with producers releasing a winter version or 4/7 that will return next year.

Against fierce competition like Tiger king and Ozark, is priced at 25/1 to be the most watched show of the year on Netflix.