Netflix & # 39; s Too Hot to Handle proves the best sex you've ever had is the one you've never had

SSome people (mistakenly) believe that 5G is the cause of the coronavirus. A better conspiracy is that Netflix producers Too hot to handle they are to blame. The premise of the dating show fits so well with the rules of social estrangement, that one wonders if those behind it paid a scientist to design something on a Petri dish for the sake of ratings.

Although it is similar to Love island In its combination of sun crunches, watered-down cocktails, and padded neon interiors, there's a big difference. If the contestants of Too hot to handle Engaging in sexual contact, money is deducted from the £ 100,000 money pot waiting for everyone at the end. The idea is that they will build deeper emotional connections if the physical element of relationships is removed. Or at least, that's how they sell it to us. We are actually looking to see people who would have been mean to us at school squirming.

The characters are nothing particularly new. All women talk about the "girl code" until they break it. All the boys profess to be "an ass." Sharron is full of male bullying, using his camera parts as an opportunity to announce that his penis is the size of a can of air freshener. Later, she confesses to having done gender studies at university because she gave him the "plan for how to pick up women." Judging from his pseudo-spiritual ramblings ("a bird can't fly if it clings to a branch") and the hideously low crotch of his pants, Matthew is the hippy joker who probably bores people with the death of those days. he saw. dancing elephants when tripping over mescaline. Florida sorority girl Haley is smart but decides to pretend she isn't: When Harry arrives and says he's from Australia, she replies, "I literally have no idea where he is." It gets worse: When Matthew arrives wearing a hat, she asks, "Is that religious?" Meanwhile, Harry was probably the type of boy who spent much of school pinging girls 'bra straps and tying up their peers' ties, and from the way he looks at everyone's boobs, I imagine he still he's immature enough to find that kind of fun stuff. .





Before you despair, there's a proven spot in the middle of all the stabbing and punching in the back. Too hot to handle It reaffirms the historical maxim: you always want what you cannot have. When they finally find out about the sex ban, the contestants go crazy. Chloe is so worried that they won't make it, she prescribes a tip: "Think of your nan!" Harry's roughness leads him to admit "I'm starting to look at the fish differently," while another sighs, "I'm going to screw a wall." They humped mattresses and drum fingers as if waiting for someone to tell them that dinner is ready. Considering the average person has sex 54 times a year, it shouldn't be that difficult (sorry for the pun) going a month without him. Maybe Netflix has really managed to bring together the best shaggers in the world? Or maybe we just love to fuck when it's going to cost us?

It goes without saying that the contestants are too hot not to be able to handle them. Twelve minutes after the second episode, Harry and Francesca are lying in bed kissing. Later that day, Francesca kisses Haley as a way to retaliate against criticism directed at her for breaking the rules the first time. There are shared bathrooms, caresses under duvets, more kisses. This seems far-fetched considering that £ 3,000 is removed for each kissing, £ 20,000 for sex. Personally, I've never had a kiss worth the cost of a second-hand car, or sex worth depositing in a house. Londoner and self-proclaimed "King of the Jungle" Kelz is the only one who makes sense: he rejects women trying to kiss him and sighs, "That's like a week in Dubai" after another couple breaks the rules.

Although I was puzzled at first, as the program progressed, I began to sympathize with those who continued to waste months paying for a couple of seconds with someone else's tongue in their mouths. In addition to those who use the services of sex workers, before the pandemic, the only price people paid for sex was the cost-benefit of putting on makeup and missing an episode of Duty fulfillment. But since social distancing puts a two-foot gap between us and other humans, sex has become a rare commodity for those who don't live with partners. And so, its market rate has skyrocketed. How much would you pay for a kiss without the risk of infection? Or even the opportunity to have someone else hug you? I don't have £ 3,000 on hand, but I could pay £ 20, even £ 30.

If by chance I didn't have sexual contact with another human during the time we've been locked up (28 days), it would seem a bit annoying, but acceptable. A predictable result of someone choosing to sleep more than sex. But now that the law prevents me from going out and finding someone to have sex with, I am so deeply frustrated that I think more about sex than coming down or not and making myself another tea. I mean, a lot. When I go to the store and see a boy, I find myself fantasizing about pushing him against the snack aisle and kissing him until our jaws harden and our lips bruise. I scroll through Instagram profiles and they all seem much more exciting than I remember, especially now that they've shaved. Often the best sex you will have is sex you do not have. Something hard against a jean zipper. A mouth on the neck.

When the game is over, the camera turns off and the contestants from Too hot to handle They are free to have all the sex they want, it is very possible that they wonder what they expected so much. Hands in the wrong place. An arm over the hair. A vague throbbing sensation. Even on the show, seconds after someone has broken the rules, you can see how much it was worth writing on their faces. Chloe's nose wrinkles after parting from her kiss with Bryce. "Not much has come out of this," Francesca complains after kissing Harry. The only sex worth £ 20,000 worth is the guy on his head.