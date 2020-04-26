Nene Leakes exposes Yovanna Momplaisir by posting text messages of her claim to have audio from Cynthia Bailey

After the explosive filming of the Real Housewives of Atlanta virtual meeting, Nene Leakes is taking the receipts to social media. This occurs after Yovanna Momplaisir allegedly exposed Nene for planning #snakegate.

As the story ended with more questions than answers, the CAU student was questioned by followers and interviewers about the real tea about her alleged recording of Cynthia Bailey tearing Nene apart while they were away. According to Yovanna, there is no audio.

He recently said that Leakes used it for a story and they hung it up to dry.

Nene's son Brentt Leakes made a YouTube video where he posted screenshots of Yovanna telling her mother that she and her husband don't want to deal with the legal ramifications of releasing illegally recorded audio; however, he had no trouble talking about it.

Interestingly, Yovanna allegedly claimed to know ex-Matt Jordan of Kenya Moore and was also going to contaminate the owner of the hair care line.

Nene captioned her post-and-erase with: ‘OH NEED DATE AND TIME? NO PROBLEM! … What do I think or what do I know? I know that thirst is real. Oh my video will appear on YouTube shortly! Me, Yo-Yo, my producer, an executive, her husband and my husband, we met at the Intercontinental hotel and talked about the audio it had. For what I'm telling you, I HAVE THE RECEIPTS because I felt that this day would come … tomorrow jumping! For a good night now. "

Momplaisir questioned the authenticity of the text messages and asked why they were one-sided. He also said that Andy Cohen had all the actual receipts at the meeting.

Its subtitle read: "Keep posting,quot; YOUR RECEIPTS. "I'll keep mine a little longer." TRUST AND BELIEVE … YOU KNOW I HAVE THOSE WHO WILL CLOSE ALL THIS DANGER! You're working overtime because you don't want the truth to be known. #SomeonesSweatingUnderPressure #QuarantineCircusYoureTheRingMaster #DoctorNayNay ".

