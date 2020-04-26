NBA Reopens Some Team Practice Facilities For Unofficial Practice – Up News Info

There is a glimmer of hope in the National Basketball Association. You can still resume the season.

ESPN reports that the league is reopening the team's practice facilities beginning Friday for places where the pandemic restrictions on staying home are easing and companies are reopening.

While the workouts are described as "voluntary" rather than organized, it will help injured players in rehab and athletes to renew their fitness levels. Official training is still prohibited by the league, and some team officials were skeptical that the facility should be opened, ESPN said.

The NBA has been exploring how to start a regular season and playoff schedule if the opportunity arises. The regular season was canceled in mid-March, with approximately 16 games remaining for most teams. The league has come up with ideas for the games to be played without viewers in Las Vegas, according to reports, but it is unclear how advanced that concept has been.

In cities where the shutdown remains firm, the NBA is working to find suitable alternatives for players, ESPN reports.

Many players have left the markets where they play to take refuge in their own homes. But the league is expected to strike deals where opposing players can use more local facilities.