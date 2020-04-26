NBA facilities will reportedly begin reopening on Friday

MIAMI (AP) – NBA players will be able to return to the team's training facilities beginning Friday, provided their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement as part of the pandemic response. of coronavirus.

Any training that takes place will be voluntary and will be limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league's decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the league's directives were not released.

Group practice will not be allowed yet, and teams will not be able to organize in-person training yet.

But as certain states and municipalities began to relax restrictions on personal movement, the NBA decided it was time to allow players to return to their practice courts, although only to a limited extent. Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed the reopening of some businesses, and some Florida cities are expected to loosen their stay-at-home policies in the coming days, despite health officials warning that such movements are spreading. they are doing too fast.

For those teams in cities where orders to stay home still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find "alternative arrangements," the person with knowledge of the matter said.

This move does not mean that the resumption of games is imminent. Still, the decision to allow teams to return to the facility is a significant step.

In the NHL, suspended at roughly the same point in the season as the NBA, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said league officials "have yet to make a decision." Daly said that only the NHL should coach players and teams before April 30 and will consider their next steps in that context.

Many NBA players, including Gordon Hayward and Jayson Tatum, have said they haven't even had access to a basket since the league ordered the teams to close their practice facilities on March 19. All-Star Jimmy Butler sent baskets to his Miami Heat teammates earlier. this month, but some other league players said they hadn't even touched a basketball during the shutdown.

If you are so inclined, that can now change. However, there is no indication as to when a full return to organized team training will resume.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said repeatedly that the league does not anticipate being able to decide until sometime in May, at the earliest, whether a resumption of the season is possible.

The NBA suspended the season on March 11. He ordered teams to close their facilities eight days later, saying at the time that he was doing so "in light of the rapidly developing coronavirus situation, and according to evolving advice from health experts on how to promote health. individual and public while minimizing the spread of the virus. "

Johns Hopkins University, which tracks the number of people affected or killed by the virus according to official government figures, said the COVID-19 death toll worldwide exceeded 200,000 on Saturday. And the World Health Organization said "there is currently no evidence,quot; that people who have recovered from the virus cannot get sick again.