Mysterious military vehicle seen at General Dynamics facility in Detroit – Defense Blog

A mysterious military wheeled vehicle was discovered during a visit by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy to the General Dynamics facility in Detroit.

A curious photo circulating in military news magazines shows a small exhibition at the General Dynamics facility. The posted photo shows that the undefined vehicle shown includes other defense contractor newly developed and combat-tested vehicles.

The vehicle is not fully shown, but you can see on the roof a special platform and a cabin with two doors. You can also see a sticker with the company logo on one of these doors.

The company's portfolio, or rather the subsidiaries, has wheeled vehicles, but they do not look like this. Perhaps this is one of the prototypes that were previously tested or a combat vehicle that is being developed to participate in future competitions for the purchase of light tactical vehicles for the US Army. USA And the special forces.

In addition, prototypes of the Mobile Protected Firepower (MPF) and Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) were unveiled for the first time.

The OMFV program covers the development of a next generation combat vehicle to replace the Bradley to provide the capabilities necessary to defeat the force of a near future competitor, focusing on survival, mobility, growth, lethality, weight , logistics, transport capacity, manning and training. The Army is seeking a transformative increase in war combat capability, not simply another incremental improvement over the current Bradley combat vehicle.

But in the rapid prototyping phase, the United States Army faced a number of difficulties and was forced to cancel competition for a new combat vehicle.

Since its inception, the OMFV program has represented an innovative approach to Army acquisition by focusing on providing essentially new capability to armored brigade combat teams under a significantly reduced timeline compared to traditional acquisition efforts.

The Army plans to review and reapply OMFV requirements on a competitive basis.