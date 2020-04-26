My Secret Terrius: Netflix shows a predicted coronavirus outbreak with alarming precision in 2018

A television show on Netflix seemed to accurately predict the coronavirus pandemic in 2018.

The tenth episode of the Korean series. My secret terrius, which launched in 2018, mentions the deadly disease, which has been used to refer to various viruses before it was associated with the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, in prophetic scenes from the show highlighted by Adam Nowell, a doctor can be heard saying, "The coronavirus attacks the respiratory system," adding: "What's more serious is that the coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days. " . "

She adds: "This virus was manipulated to attack the lungs directly within five minutes of exposure."





When asked if there is a cure, she replies, "There is no vaccine cure available at this time."

However, unlike in real life, the virus in the show, which is compared to SARS, was "manipulated" in an attempt to make it more contagious, although coronaviru was observed to satiate the lungs directly at five minutes of being exposed. "

Another moment shows children being instructed to wash their hands to prevent the virus from spreading

Last week, a book by a self-proclaimed psychic saw a surge in sales after claiming that a global coronavirus-like pandemic would occur "around 2020."

Another book that recently made headlines for seemingly predicting the coronavirus outbreak is Dean Koontz's. Eyes of darkness.





The Simpsons He has also been noted for his accurate description of a global pandemic, while a clip from the British comedy If you ministeredIt went viral to reflect the British government's response.

Meanwhile, the virus thriller 2011 Contagion It has become one of the most viewed online movies.