Multiple shooters reported after a man found a shot in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD (Up News Info SF) – Fairfield Police are searching for "multiple,quot; suspects related to a shooting on Sunday afternoon that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers were called to the intersection of Martin Road and Montclair Way, in northeast Fairfield, around 3 p.m. Sunday about shooting reports. They arrived to find the victim on the street and began first aid until paramedics arrived to take him to a nearby hospital.

Police said there was evidence at the scene of the multiple shots and witnesses reported that several shooters were seen fleeing together in a gray four-door car.

Fairfield police officers did not disclose any other information Sunday afternoon.

Anyone with information should contact the Fairfield Police Department Investigations Office at (707) 428-7600.

