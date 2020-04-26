Money Heist, season 4 review: the baffling underrated Spanish series is back

Money heist, more elegantly titled The Paper house In Original Spanish, it is Netflix's most popular non-English language series, but it is underrated in the United Kingdom and the United States. When I first saw it, I had the feeling of discovering a little-known independent film, because no one else had heard of it. Then I would search for the stars and discover that I had 10 million followers on Instagram.

This was not just Anglophone arrogance. The default setting was a gruesome English dub, rather than subtitles. If you stumbled upon it, you'd think it was junk trash, rather than what it is: the silkiest, most perfectly constructed trash on TV. A criminal master named El Profesor (Álvaro Morte) assembled a team of eight criminal masters to take over the royal mint in Spain, dressed in red overalls with Dalí masks. They named themselves after international cities: there was Río (Miguel Herrán), a computer genius; Nairobi (Alba Flores), a forger; Moscow (Paco Tous), a former miner turned criminal; etc. Once inside, they could print money for as long as they can resist the police, their hostages, and their own internal conflicts.

The series was executed as skillfully as the heist. It had everything a heist needs; wild wit, adorable rogues, and a clear sense of physical geography. Except for the teacher, the gang was inside, surrounded by the police. It was a post-accident thriller, with a Robin Hood moral angle. Not only were we supporting them, but they could actually be the good ones. The flashbacks provided context for the gang's tribulations as they played cat and mouse with the police, led by Raquel Murillo (Itziar Ituño). Each one revealed hidden depths, especially the psychopathic esthete of Berlin (Pedro Alonso). It was silly, but very nice. I craved new episodes.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.





Download the new Independent Premium app Share the full story, not just the headlines

read more

The rest of the world obviously did the same. We are in the fourth season, and the show has become such a worldwide phenomenon that a documentary is being released at the same time. The gang is locked into its new target, the Bank of Spain. Nairobi is in trouble, and so is Palermo, a new character who was introduced in the previous series as a foil in Berlin. Though extremely observable, Tokyo (Ursula Corbero), the unreliable narrator, has always been a dramatic weak link, a lunatic supermodel with no discernible abilities, and the script is stretched to justify her presence.

I won't be giving away too many spoilers. There's no point looking Money heist if you don't start at the beginning, and turns are the fun of it. The star rating here is for the series as a whole, which is unsurpassed escapism. But weariness is settling in. It was intended to be a two-part limited series for a Spanish network, Antena 3, before it exploded and Netflix stepped in. The problems it has are familiar to each program that becomes a sacred cow to its network, kept alive beyond its natural life. The first episodes were characterized by an avalanche of twists and new ideas. Now they are being dragged to fill the airtime. The plot dynamics overheats and repeats, with diminishing returns. All the joy in the heist format wonders how the thieves will escape. With Money heistI am beginning to fear the new ways that producers will find to keep me locked up.