Miss Juicy reveals the real reason why she is no longer on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

Miss Juicy rose to fame as an iconic Little Women Atlanta shaker. However, her unique voice was known to appear on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show before LWA came to fruition.

Rickey Smiley took over Tom Joyner's morning show after Joyner retired. Rickey Smiley's team moved from its Atlanta base to Dallas.

Listeners began to notice that Miss Juicy has not been on the radio show since January and has turned to social media to question her absence countless times.

In a recent video uploaded by RSMS, it was hinted that she could not keep her guest appearances because she lives in Atlanta; However, the explanation did not fit for viewers considering that both Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille can segment while they are Atlanta residents.

Juicy turned to social media to offer an explanation to fans after months of mystery. According to the reality star, he was not offered a suitable contract.

‘I know the recently released live video told you that the reason I left was because I was filming Little Women Atlanta. I'm a part of Little Women: Atlanta everyone knows that, and there's no way I can film that show and The Rickey Smiley Morning Show moved to Dallas, Texas. That is not the reason. It wasn't because I had to film Little Women: Atlanta and we couldn't be in Dallas. I was not fired. Other comments said I was fired, so that's another reason why I said I owed it to my fans, followers and listeners, and everyone else. I feel like if something was going to be said, it should have been the truth or a corporate policy statement should have been made. "

She went on to say, ‘The real reason I am not on the Rickey Smiley Morning show is because I was not offered a new contract to be on the new show. And when they didn't offer me a new contract to be in the new program, my attorneys worked very hard, tried very hard to get anything, anything offered, and nothing was offered. So at that moment I had to realize what it was worth. Would it continue or would it go ahead? And that was a lesson learned. "

Juicy became sincere when she added that at first she was very upset, but that she kept going because she knows that "God put us in places to be for a reason and for a season."

This is unfortunate because Juicy was a fan favorite on the morning show and kept listeners laughing.

However, there will soon be a new season for Little Women Atlanta where viewers will be able to get their dose of Juicy.



