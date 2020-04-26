Minnesota Coronavirus: Xcel Energy Seeks to Provide $ 25 Million in Customer Aid – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Xcel Energy says it wants to help households and small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The utility company says it has asked the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to approve approximately $ 25 million in customer benefits.

Xcel says it wants to take advantage of lower-than-expected fuel prices to provide credits to electricity customers during the summer months when their homes cool.

As for small businesses, Xcel says it wants to use an existing development program to provide a reduced rate until the end of 2020. Eligible companies would be those that saw a 25% or more reduction in energy use due to the pandemic. .

In addition to these proposals, Xcel says it is using $ 20 million from the sale of the Mankato Energy Center to support charitable donations, some of which will go towards COVID-19 relief.

