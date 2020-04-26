Minnesota coronavirus: Minneapolis police widow 'shocked' at her 91st birthday surprise – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Betty Claussen turned 91 on Sunday. But she did it in quarantine, isolating herself in her Northeast Minneapolis home.

She stays there at all times because she is at a high risk age for contracting the coronavirus.

But on his birthday, he received some special visits. Dozens of neighbors stood in their front yard singing "Happy Birthday,quot;. And a parade of Minneapolis Police Department patrol cars from the Northeast Precinct blew their sirens and lit their lights as they drove to Claussen's home.

"I was surprised when that happened, it made me cry," Claussen said.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.

READ MORE: St. Paul Senior Center residents delighted with Minnesota Wild Letters

She has lived alone since she lost her husband, a retired Minneapolis police officer, in 1994.

"I am the widow of a police officer. My husband was a police officer … on the east side here," she said.

Claussen says she is proud to be 91 years old and attributes her longevity to her maiden name: Kraft.

"The name,quot; Kraft "means power and strength in German, so I must be power and strength," said Claussen.

READ MORE: Veterans who pay hereafter at a senior center

Those are two attributes that she treasures more than ever, at a time when good health is not always guaranteed.

"I thank God every night that I survived another day and that I feel good," Claussen said.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.