Minnesota Coronavirus: Jazz pianist Nachito Herrera using music to heal after COVID-19 fight – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Beloved Twin Cities jazz pianist Nachito Herrera is thankful to be alive after spending more than two weeks in the ICU with COVID-19.

Herrera doesn't even remember the time he was sick. The 53-year-old man said he started having a strong cough on March 27 and quickly became disoriented.

Herrera, who lives in White Bear Lake, tested positive and remembers the last time she woke up in the hospital on Easter weekend.

The Cuban native has traveled the world for his music. Herrera made his Minnesota debut at Ordway in 1996 and is a regular at the Dakota Jazz Club. He says that playing the piano is now part of his therapy.

"Obviously you lost a bit of coordination in your fingers with your brain, but that's something you have to have faith in and it's going to come back," Herrera said. "It's been 10 days (out of the hospital) and things are back to normal."

Herrera is out of a job right now, while concert halls have closed their doors to try to stop the spread, but he continues to write music.

The last song he wrote at home is called "Esperanza,quot; which means "Hope,quot; in English.

Herrera says he wants to thank all the people in his church and around the world who have been praying for him. He and his family also thanked the medical team they credit for saving his life.

