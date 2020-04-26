Mike Tyson admits he once offered the zookeeper $ 10,000 to fight a silverback gorilla

Mike Tyson admitted that he once offered the zookeeper $ 10k to fight a silverback gorilla.

The former world heavyweight champion is a well-known animal lover and was recently in the news about his past keeper of exotic animals, asserting his claim as America's original "Tiger King".

However, Tyson apparently has less love for gorillas than big cats, as he revealed how in the late 1980s he once told a zookeeper that he wanted to climb in a cage and fight a silverback.

Fortunately, the zookeeper in question rejected his offer.

"I paid a worker at the New York Zoo to reopen it just for me and Robin (Givens, his ex-wife)," Tyson once said. Sun.





“When we got to the gorilla cage there was a big silverback gorilla that intimidated all the other gorillas.

"They were so powerful but their eyes were like an innocent child.

"I offered the assistant $ 10,000 to open the cage and let me break the snot box from the silver back. He turned it down.

With big cats back in the news thanks to the runaway success of Netflix documentary Tiger King, Tyson has admitted that he regrets his history of owning exotic animals.

Netflix's seven-part documentary series has provided a welcome distraction to those locked in during the global coronavirus pandemic, quickly becoming the source of countless memes on social media.

The documentary shows the disappearance of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic", the eponym "Tiger King" who is currently serving a federal prison sentence on two counts of murder for hire.

Tyson, 53, is among those who watched the documentary and admitted he was "wrong" for having two tigers in his Las Vegas mansion years ago.

"I was dumb," Tyson said last week on Instagram Live with Fat Joe.

"There is no way you can tame these cats 100 percent. No way is that going to happen. They will kill you by accident, especially when you play hard on them, you're hitting them. They get excited, hit you back and you're dead .

"I'm happy I was educated. I was doing the wrong shit. I shouldn't have had them in my house, believing they were tamed. I was wrong."