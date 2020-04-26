Michigan woman Deborah Gatewood dead after Beaumont Hospital rejected her

Screenshot: Fox 2 Detroit

The disproportionate number of black people dying from coronavirus disease continues to grow.

Deborah Gatewood, a 63-year-old health worker who lived and worked in Michigan, died earlier this month of complications from COVID-19. Her daughter is now talking about what she describes as the "discouraging" treatment, or lack thereof, that her mother received from the hospital she visited no less than four times before her death, seeking help that she ultimately did not receive. Gatewood had worked at that same hospital for 31 years.

Since NBC News:

Gatewood went to the Beaumont Hospital emergency room in Farmington Hills on March 18, where she requested a test and was sent home. "They said it wasn't severe enough and they weren't going to test it," said Kaila Corrothers, Gatewood's only daughter. "They told him to go home and rest."

The next day, Gatewood returned to the hospital to try a test. They recognized that she showed signs of COVID-19, her daughter told Fox 2 newsBut he still only told her to take cough medicine and rest.

In late March, after 2 more unsuccessful visits to Beaumont Hospital, Gatewood was lying at home without responding. At that time, Corrothers took her mother to another hospital, where she was finally tested for the coronavirus. By then Gatewood had developed bilateral pneumonia and had to be intubated. Then her kidneys failed. On April 20, she died. She was two years from retirement.

Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission. Ad - Cheapest managed VPS plans in the world.