Michael Malone introduces Michael Jordan first-hand in "The Last Dance,quot; – Up News Info

The sports world is obsessed with the ESPN documentary series "The Last Dance," which chronicles the Bulls dynasty of 1990 and Michael Jordan with a total of 6.1 million viewers in the first two episodes.

Earl Nuggets' coach Michael Malone among those glued to his television. Although it does not require presentation of the greatness of MJ.

"(Jordan) would reach your chest and rip your heart out if he had to win a game," Malone told reporters Tuesday in a Zoom conference call. "You don't see that very often. He had that real murderous mindset and brought it in every night. That's why still, all these years later, he's considered the best of all time."

Malone's father, Brendan, was a longtime NBA assistant coach, even with the New York Knicks (1986-88), who had the annual Christmas Day tradition of hosting the Bulls. Michael Malone's real gift was attending Madison Square Garden to witness the Jordan legend in person.

"We loved going to those games on Christmas Day," said Malone. "That was exciting when I was a kid in high school, seeing Michael Jordan dominate and put on a great show; an artist in the world's most famous arena."

As the 10-part documentary series airs on ESPN every Sunday night through May 17, a predictable debate will be amplified. Who's the Best NBA Player of All Time: Jordan or LeBron James?

Malone assisted coach James in his first five NBA seasons as an assistant to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Your opinion on the real NBA GOAT?

"Michael is obviously up there and he's probably the best of all time, but it's always a fine line for me," said Malone. “I trained LeBron James for 5 years and I have a great relationship with him. LeBron didn't have the same murderous mindset or mentality that Michael Jordan was supposed to have, but Arguably LeBron James is the greatest of all time.

"You have to be true to yourself and do it your way."

