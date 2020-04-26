Mayor Walsh Appoints New Boston Fire Commissioner

Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that John "Jack,quot; Dempsey would officially take over the role of commissioner for the Boston Fire Department.

I am proud to appoint John Dempsey as Commissioner of the @BostonFire Department. Commissioner Dempsey is a 35-year BFD veteran and has risen in the leadership ranks. – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 24, 2020

Since he was appointed interim commissioner in early March, he has done exceptional work in difficult circumstances with # COVID-19. He approaches this challenge with the same professionalism and determination that he has demonstrated throughout his career. – Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) April 24, 2020

Dempsey, a 35-year-old department member, had already been in the interim position since former commissioner Joe Finn retired last month.

For four years, he also served as the Boston Fire Marshal, and most recently, he was the department's chief operations officer.

"He has dedicated his life in his professional career and personal capacity to promoting the safety and well-being of firefighters," Walsh said in a statement. "And I look forward to your continued leadership in this critically important department."

Since taking office as commissioner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Dempsey has focused on firefighter health and safety by providing crews with personal protective equipment, training in infectious disease response and adjusting staff levels to improve social distancing.

As Boston's fire chief, Dempsey headed the department's fire prevention division and oversaw the fire investigation unit, the construction safety unit, and all inspections required by Massachusetts General Law.

While acting as chief of operations, he was the highest-ranking uniformed firefighter in the force, according to the statement, and oversaw all divisions of the department.

"I am proud to be named commissioner of the Boston Fire Department," Dempsey said in a statement. "As a member of the lifelong department, it is a great honor for me, and I look forward to building on the solid foundation laid to ensure the safety and well-being of our firefighters and our community."