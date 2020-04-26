Matt James apparently tackles Clare Crawley drama

The new Bachelorette party the season has not yet started, and there is already drama.
In case you missed it, here is a review of the latest developments in the Bachelor Nation world. On Saturday, Clare Crawley seemed to be calling his contestant, Matt James.
"If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before it's even in my season … you're on it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime." High school lead tweeted.
She added: "Respect the opportunity given to you. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."
However, many online were quick to point out that James has been active on Cameo and other social media platforms to help raise money for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Later that day, James turned to his Instagram Stories to chat about his latest charitable efforts. Furthermore, he also seemed to address Crawley's drama by reminding his followers why he is still on Cameo.
"Now, for those of you who may have missed the message earlier this week, I and Alex Bachman… promised all of our Cameo earnings to the Robin Hood Foundation to fight this fight, "James shared.
He explained why he used Cameo to do just that.
"We are looking for creative ways to raise money for these children who are the future and I hope everyone can help," he said.
Earlier this week, the reality show personality spoke to E! News ahead of his NEOU Fit-A-Thon, which was a 12-hour Instagram Live Fitness event that raised money for healthcare workers on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These hospitals that have really been fighting this battle and this virus … are working 12-hour shifts, they have to reuse their masks and there is a shortage of supplies and materials," he told us exclusively. "So when (founder of Operation Food Fight) Pat (Long) came up to me, it was obvious. "
He added: "It is a light request to take 30 minutes to an hour to spend time exercising, something I try to do every day, and to be part of something that is going to be a great cause, and hopefully raise a lot of money,quot; and bring a lot of eyes to the work that these nurses and first responders are doing across the country. "
He also mentioned his enthusiasm for the upcoming season of the ABC series, in a separate interview.
"Right now there is a very beautiful young woman in Sacramento who is in quarantine and who is patiently waiting for the production of a show to recover and I have also been waiting," he shared with us. "And I hope that after everything has calmed down and everyone is sure that I can finally meet her. I am looking forward to it."
