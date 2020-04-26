Matt James apparently tackles Clare Crawley drama

The new Bachelorette party the season has not yet started, and there is already drama.

In case you missed it, here is a review of the latest developments in the Bachelor Nation world. On Saturday, Clare Crawley seemed to be calling his contestant, Matt James.

"If you're doing interviews and creating Cameo accounts before it's even in my season … you're on it for the wrong reasons … #dontwasteyourtime." High school lead tweeted.

She added: "Respect the opportunity given to you. Respect the rules. Respect me. @BacheloretteABC."

However, many online were quick to point out that James has been active on Cameo and other social media platforms to help raise money for those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Later that day, James turned to his Instagram Stories to chat about his latest charitable efforts. Furthermore, he also seemed to address Crawley's drama by reminding his followers why he is still on Cameo.